comscore Google Messages is bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Starts Rolling Out End To End Encryption To Group Chats In Messages
News

Google starts rolling out end-to-end encryption to group chats in Messages

Apps

In its blog post announcing the development, Google said that while all major mobile carriers have adopted RCS, Apple "is stuck in the 1990s".

Highlights

  • Google back at I/O 2022 announced that it will bring end-to-end encryption to group chats in Messages.
  • Now, Google has started rolling out E2EE to group chats in Message in beta.
  • Google said that this feature will be available to some users in the coming weeks.
Google Messages

Image: Google

Google today announced that it has started rolling out end-to-end encryption for group chats in Messages. The company said that it will make this feature available to some users in the open beta program over the coming weeks. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro shipments could drop by 15-20 million this holiday season: Here's why

It is worth noting that individual chats in Google Messages already support end-to-end encryption. And earlier this year at its annual developers’ conference, I/O 2022, Google had announced that it will bring a similar functionality to group chats in its Messages app. At the time, the company had also said that it will make this feature available to all its users towards the end of this year. Now, months later, Google has finally detailed when this feature will be available to use. Also Read - Apple rolls out new iPhone software update that you should immediately install

“RCS enables end-to-end encryption, while SMS does not. This means that all one-on-one texts sent using Messages by Google, for example, are encrypted, so they’re private and safe and can only be seen by the sender and the recipient,” Google wrote in a blog post announcing the functionality. Also Read - Elon Musk may further delay Twitter's paid blue tick because he won't pay Apple

“And now, end-to-end encryption is starting to roll out for group chats and will be available to some users in the open beta program over the coming weeks,” the company added.

In addition to this, Google also announced that soon, Google Messages users will be able to react to RCS messages with any emoji. Simply put, the company making RCS messages less boring and more conversational.

Additionally, the tech giant took this opportunity to take a shot at Apple, the company that has refrained from adopting RCS — a format that Google has been promoting aggressively — in its own messaging app called iMessages. To recall, Apple CEO Tim Cook famously said, “Buy your mom an iPhone”, when a user complained about the issues that lack of interoperability between iMessages on his iPhone and Messages on his mother’s Android phone was causing.

In its blog post announcing the development, Google said that while all major mobile carriers have adopted RCS, Apple “is stuck in the 1990s”.

“And today, all of the major mobile carriers and manufacturers have adopted RCS as the standard — except for Apple. Apple refuses to adopt RCS and continues to rely on SMS when people with iPhones message people with Android phones, which means their texting is stuck in the 1990s,” the company said.

  • Published Date: December 3, 2022 11:46 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

ASUS ROG Phone 6 review: A gaming phone that charms with its wits and style
Reviews
ASUS ROG Phone 6 review: A gaming phone that charms with its wits and style
Samsung Galaxy M04 likely to arrive in India soon: Check details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M04 likely to arrive in India soon: Check details

How to register for Digi Yatra in India.

How To

How to register for Digi Yatra in India.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to debut with a larger secondary screen

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to debut with a larger secondary screen

Xbox Game Pass games for December 2022 announced: Check list

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass games for December 2022 announced: Check list

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Messages is bringing end-to-end encryption to group chats

Samsung Galaxy M04 likely to arrive in India soon: Check details

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to debut with a larger secondary screen

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED online, Watch video

Xbox Game Pass games for December 2022 announced: Check list

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial