Google starts rolling out YouTube Music app to older Wear OS smartwatches

Google has started rolling out the YouTube Music app to older smartwatches that run Wear OS 2 software. According to a report by The Verge, the app will be made available for Fossil and Michael Kors' Gen 6 lineup of smartwatches, as well as Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, TicWatch Pro 3 Cellular / LTE, and TicWatch E3, this week. Other smartwatches running Wear OS 2 will get the app later this year.

Available on the Play Store, the Wear OS version of YouTube Music offers access to all of your playlists, mixes, and, of course, playback controls, reports 9to5Google.

The YouTube Music Wear OS app allows users to listen to songs while the watch is connected to a Bluetooth device, download music directly to a smartwatch, and control playback.

To download the YouTube Music Wear OS app a user just needs to open Google Play Store first on a watch and search for YouTube Music. Select the app so that the download begins. Once installation is done, one can log in to an account and start listening.

One can only download songs while the smartwatch is plugged into a charger.

The YouTube Music app first appeared with Wear OS 3, which was introduced last month on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series.

