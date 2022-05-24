Google introduced Street View 15 years back in 2004. At the time, Google co-founder Larry Page said that he wanted to “create a 360-degree map of the world.” 15 years later Street View has not only mapped the earth but it has also captured some of the most stunning images across the globe. In the process, it has achieved many milestones right from capturing images of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia to the launching Live View for navigating the world. Also Read - Google Assistant will now help you secure your passwords on Chrome

Today, Street View has over 220 billion Street View images from over 100 countries. As Google's Street View turns 15, here are top features coming to it.

Street View gets a new camera

Google today announced a new camera for capturing Street View images. This new camera will roll out next year and it weighs just 15 pounds. Google says that its new camera is customisable and that it can add on to this modular camera with components like lidar — laser scanners — to collect imagery with even more helpful details, like lane markings or potholes. Google also said that this new camera can be attached to any vehicle with a roof rack and operated right from a mobile device. Images from this new camera will appear in Street View starting next year. Also Read - Google’s Android 11 installed on 28.3% smartphones: Report

“This flexibility will make collections easier for partners all over the world, and allow us to explore more sustainable solutions for our current fleet of cars — like plug-in hybrids or fully electric vehicles,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Travel back in time with Street View

Google today announced that people will be able to travel in time with Street View’s Android and iOS interface.

“When you’re viewing Street View imagery of a place, tap anywhere on the photo to see information about the location. Then tap “See more dates” to see the historical imagery we’ve published of that place, dating back to when Street View launched in 2007,” Google added.

Street View Car on Google Maps

In addition to all these, Google is also showing the Street View car in Google Maps in addition to showing the existing car option. All users need to do is tap the chevron in Maps’ mobile app when they are in driving navigation.