Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks

One of the reasons the Google Pay app got so popular in India ever since its introduction in India was the rewards system. Unlike other third-party payment apps, Google rewarded its users for making payments via the app. On average, a Google Pay user earned up to Rs 200, depending on the type of payments. Google is now leveraging the same reward system for its Task Mate app. Also Read - Samsung brings Google Assistant support for 2020 Smart TV lineup

The Google Task Mate app is essentially a way for users to earn money for completing simple tasks on their smartphones. The tasks are meant to help the various businesses registered on Google, which in a way helps with boosting the search results. But, instead of doing it for free, users will get paid to complete the tasks. The app is available to download on Google Play but there’s more to it than simply downloading and using it. Also Read - TikTok-like short-video making app Chingari touches 38 million users

Google Task Mate app: How to use it?

The Task Mate app is currently in beta and Google is relying on an invite-based system to let users use the app. That means while you can download the app right now from the Google Play Store, you will have to wait for an invite to use the app and gain the benefits. Also Read - Google Stadia cloud gaming service coming to iPhone, iPad soon

Once you get the invite, Google will give you simple tasks to complete on your smartphone. There are three steps to get going in Task Mate. You look for tasks nearby your location and then complete them begin your earnings. Once you have earned rewards, you can encash them.

Google is currently categorizing the tasks as Sitting or Field tasks. Users can see the number of tasks completed, correctly done, their level, and the tasks under review. Each task shows how much they can pay you. Since we don’t have access to Task Mate, we can assume that Indian users will be shown the value of the tasks in Rupees instead of the Dollars as shown in the screenshots.

Once you have completed many tasks and have a significant amount to cash, you can head into the Profile page and choose Cash Out. The app will then transfer the amount to your e-wallet service or your partner bank.