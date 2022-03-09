comscore Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save space on Android smartphones
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google to bring new feature to help save space on Android phones
News

Google to bring new feature to help save space on Android phones

Apps

Google in a blog post explained that any app with the feature will allow its users to partially uninstall it, shrinking the app down by about 60 percent.

Samsung-Galaxy-S21-FE-hands-on-review

(Image: BGR India)

Google is currently working on a tool, which will allow Android users to “archive” apps to help free up space on their device. The company claims that archived APKs are much smaller and preserve user data until the app is restored. Also Read - How to enable (or disable) live caption on your Android 12 smartphone

The company in a blog post explained that any app with the feature will allow its users to partially uninstall it, shrinking the app down by about 60 percent without removing it completely. Also Read - Best relaxing games to play on mobile in 2022

Google will do so by creating a new type of APK file, which it is calling as archived APK. These archived APKs will be comparatively much smaller than regular APKs, and will continue to store user data until a user decides to restore the app back to its original version. Also Read - How to share Chrome tabs between PC and Android phone

The company is currently in process of developing the new feature and will make it available to developers with the release of Bundletool 1.0. Developers not wishing to use the feature can simply choose to opt-out of the archived APKs feature. Google has also revealed that the feature will not be functional until it is launched to the general public later this year.

While the company has revealed its future plans related to the upcoming archived APKs feature, it has not released any details on how the feature will present itself on Android. Many are guessing that it will show up alongside the uninstall option on long-pressing on an app icon. The feature will come in handy for many, especially people who have a lot of apps installed in their phones, but generally use a basic set only.

Archiving an app and then restoring it will be much quicker compared to completely reinstalling an app. It will also consume a lot less mobile data, battery, and space.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2022 5:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 9, 2022 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
News
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

Mobiles

Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Apps

Twitter rolls out Creator Dashboard for iOS users in the US

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android

Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

Apple just launched the most expensive Mac Mini (Note to self: DO NOT CALL IT THAT)

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Everything announced at 'Peek Performance' Apple event

Top security features to keep your data safe on WhatsApp, Instagram, Twitter and more

Reports: WhatsApp Feature Will Soon Allow Users To Conduct Polls In Groups - Watch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android

Apps

Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android
Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications

News

Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G India launch today: How to watch live stream, price, specifications
How to enable live caption on your Android 12 smartphone

How To

How to enable live caption on your Android 12 smartphone
How to share Chrome tabs between PC and Android phone

How To

How to share Chrome tabs between PC and Android phone

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 32MP का सेल्फी कैमरा

Twitter में आएगा Creators Dashboard टूल, अब यूजर्स ऐसे रख पाएंगे अपनी कमाई का हिसाब

रूस खुद को ग्लोबल इंटरनेट से कर रहा अलग? जानें क्या है पूरा मामला

1.55 इंच HD डिस्प्ले के साथ Redmi Watch 2 Lite लॉन्च, कीमत 5,000 से कम

Free Fire MAX का होली इवेंट कैलेंडर हुआ जारी, जानें शेड्यूल समेत अन्य डिटेल

Latest Videos

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video

Features

Tutorial: How To Download Your CBSE 10th And 12th 1st Term Results On DigiLocker? Checkout Video
Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video

News

Here's How You Can Record WhatsApp Calls on Android Smartphones, Watch Tutorial Video
Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video

News

Samsung is Expected to Launch Galaxy A Series in Mid-March | watch video
WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

WhatsApp chatbot to become a one-stop-destination for official documents; watch video

News

Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
News
Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature skin interface: Here's what we know so far
GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details

Gaming

GTA 5 new-gen version for PS5, Xbox Series X India prices revealed: Check details
Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components

Electric Vehicle

Ather Energy partners with Foxconn company for Ather 450X components
Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android

Apps

Google to bring archive APK feature to help you save on space on Android
Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

News

Snapchat, Niti Aayog to train 12,000 teachers in AR: Here's what that means

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers