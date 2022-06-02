comscore Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Tv App Arrives On Ios Lets You Control Your Android Tv And Do A Lot More
News

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Apps

Google TV is finally available on iOS devices. It lets you control your Android TV, create watchlists, and rate movies.

Google TV

Google has finally updated its old movies app to the Google TV app on iOS. Originally, Google brought it to Android phones back in 2020 and now after two years, it’s here for iPhones. The app offers several features like watchlists and recommendations, and also lets you control your Android TV. Also Read - Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app: What this means for you

Browse movies from different streaming apps

As you’d expect, the app offers a list of movies and shows for you to browse and watch on your Android TV. It includes shows from several apps like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Voot, and others. However, not all apps are available, in this case, Netflix is missing from the app. But we expect it to be available soon. Also Read - Apple to soon expand its digital car keys support to Hyundai and BYD vehicles: Report

The Google TV app shows your top picks from all of these platforms and lets you rate movies for getting better suggestions. To start off, you need to add all of your services to the app. Meaning, that you have to checklist the video streaming apps from which you want recommendations on the Google TV app. Also Read - Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Once you do it, you will get multiple sections like top picks for you, popular shows, popular films, trending on Google, and others. All movies will have ratings next to them so that you can choose the best one for yourself. You as well will be able to rate movies after watching them.

In addition to this, you can add any of the movies to your watchlist. You can also create a watchlist based on your favorite actors. Having a watchlist of movies on a single app makes things convenient.

Shows you ways to watch movies

Apart from this, Google also lets you rent or buy a movie in its Shop like earlier. Also in the shop, it will show you ways to watch a movie. For instance, if a particular movie is available on Amazon Prime but it’s also available on Google TV or Hotstar, it will let you choose the way you want to watch it, then it will redirect you to that specific app.

Lets you use the app as a remote for Android TVs

The Google TV app will also act as a remote for Google TVs and Android TVs. For that to work, you need to be on the same WiFi network as the TV, and then add the pairing code on your phone. With this, you can control your  Android TV directly from your phone via the Google app.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 2, 2022 10:41 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more
Apps
Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more
Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Apps

Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

From God of War to Naruto, here are the free Sony PlayStation Plus games for June

Photo Gallery

From God of War to Naruto, here are the free Sony PlayStation Plus games for June

Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app

Apps

Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years

News

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app

Sheryl Sandberg is leaving Meta after 14 years

Apple digital car keys might soon start supporting Hyundai and BYD models

How to Auto Delete Youtube History

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent

Best Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 50000

Smartwatches under Rs 2000

Here are the Dizo Watch S alternatives you can consider buying

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Dinesh Sharma, Business Head, Commercial PC and Smartphone, ASUS India
How to Auto Delete Youtube History

Features

How to Auto Delete Youtube History
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details

News

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 Leaked it's whole look, Check out the video to know the details
WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

Features

WhatsApp may eventually allow you to edit messages even after they have been sent, Watch the video to know more.

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999