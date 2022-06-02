Google TV app arrives on iOS, lets you control your Android TV and do a lot more

Google has finally updated its old movies app to the Google TV app on iOS. Originally, Google brought it to Android phones back in 2020 and now after two years, it’s here for iPhones. The app offers several features like watchlists and recommendations, and also lets you control your Android TV. Also Read - Google is combining Meet, Duo in a single app: What this means for you

Browse movies from different streaming apps

As you’d expect, the app offers a list of movies and shows for you to browse and watch on your Android TV. It includes shows from several apps like Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, MX Player, Voot, and others. However, not all apps are available, in this case, Netflix is missing from the app. But we expect it to be available soon. Also Read - Apple to soon expand its digital car keys support to Hyundai and BYD vehicles: Report

The Google TV app shows your top picks from all of these platforms and lets you rate movies for getting better suggestions. To start off, you need to add all of your services to the app. Meaning, that you have to checklist the video streaming apps from which you want recommendations on the Google TV app. Also Read - Google Assistant will finally get an organized Settings page

Once you do it, you will get multiple sections like top picks for you, popular shows, popular films, trending on Google, and others. All movies will have ratings next to them so that you can choose the best one for yourself. You as well will be able to rate movies after watching them.

In addition to this, you can add any of the movies to your watchlist. You can also create a watchlist based on your favorite actors. Having a watchlist of movies on a single app makes things convenient.

Shows you ways to watch movies

Apart from this, Google also lets you rent or buy a movie in its Shop like earlier. Also in the shop, it will show you ways to watch a movie. For instance, if a particular movie is available on Amazon Prime but it’s also available on Google TV or Hotstar, it will let you choose the way you want to watch it, then it will redirect you to that specific app.

Lets you use the app as a remote for Android TVs

The Google TV app will also act as a remote for Google TVs and Android TVs. For that to work, you need to be on the same WiFi network as the TV, and then add the pairing code on your phone. With this, you can control your Android TV directly from your phone via the Google app.