Google Wallet introduced: Here’s how it may replace your real wallet

Google introduced the new Google Wallet during the Google I/O 2022. As the name suggests, this new product aims to replace your wallet by becoming secure storage space. This won’t just store a digital image of the required document like a credit card or driver’s license. There are other manufacturers who also use similar technology. For instance, Apple Pay, let’s the user store their credit cards on the phone and pay using just their phone. In the Android universe, Samsung Pay also offers a similar digital wallet-like app. Also Read - Android 13 beta now available: Compatible devices, new features, how to install and more

What is a digital wallet?

A digital wallet is an application that holds digital versions of the physical items you usually carry around in your actual wallet or purse. Also Read - Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro showcased at the Google I/O 2022: Design, Specs, and more

What will Google Wallet offer?

Google claims that it will be very hard for someone to take your phone and use your Google Wallet. It will also be tough to take your card and add it to their own phone. In order to make it safe, there will be communication with your financial institution. They will then verify who you are before you can add a card to your phone. Once that’s done, you can set a screen lock. Additionally, Google claims that if a user loses their device, they can remotely locate, lock or even wipe it from “Find My Device.” You can also pay with the cards stored in your Google Wallet in stores where Google Pay is accepted. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A is coming to India this year: All you need to know

Additional features of Google Wallet

You can also save your boarding pass for a flight to Google Wallet. It will also notify you of delays and gate changes. Another instance is a concert. You will receive a notification on your phone beforehand, reminding you of your saved tickets.

The Google Wallet also works with other Google apps — for instance, if you’re taking the bus and look up directions in Google Maps, your transit card and balance will show up alongside the route. If you’re running low on fare, you can tap and add more.

Even if you lose your credit or debit card and you’re waiting for the replacement to show up, you can still use that card with Google Wallet because of the virtual number attached to it.

With the Google Pay app you can do more payments-focused things like send and receive money from friends or businesses, discover offers from your favorite retailers or manage your transactions.

  • Published Date: May 12, 2022 2:12 PM IST

