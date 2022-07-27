comscore Google wants you to avoid traffic congestions, road closures: Here’s how it plans to help
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Wants You To Avoid Traffic Congestions Road Closures Heres How It Is Planning To Help
News

Google wants you to avoid traffic congestions, road closures: Here’s how it is planning to help

Apps

Google is partnering with Central Pollution Control Board to bring information about air quality in Google Maps so that commuters can plan their travels accordingly.

Google Maps

Google today announced that it is bringing Street View to Google Maps in India. In addition to this, the company today announced a host of new features in Google Maps that are aimed at making daily commute easier and hassle-free for users in India. Also Read - Google Maps brings Street View to 10 Indian cities: Check complete list, how to use Street View

Speed Limit Data

At its special event today, Google’s VP for Google Maps Experiences, Miriam Karthika Daniel said that in a bid to make driving safer, Google Maps will show speed limit data to the commuters. This data will be sourced from local authorities and traffic department and displayed to users as they look for directions for a place. In addition to using data from local authorities, Google Maps will use Street View to read information displayed on street signs to help Google Maps users travel better. Also Read - YouTube is now banking on YouTube Shorts for monetisation

Google has piloted this program in Bengaluru and Chandigarh and it plans to roll it out to other cities across the country soon. Also Read - Google Play celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a new logo

Avoid Road Congestion

The second feature that Google announced for Google Maps today is aimed at helping local authorities avoid congestion on road. At the event, Google also announced its partnership with Bengaluru Traffic Police. As a part this partnership, Google will deliver AI and machine learning (ML)-based models on the information provided by the Bengaluru Police to better optimise traffic light timings and hence reduce congestion on road. “This is helping the local traffic authority manage road congestion at key intersections, and will eventually scale across the city,” Google said.

As far as availability is concerned, Google has piloted this feature at several locations in Bengaluru. Now, it is planning to expand to other parts of the city. In addition to this, Google is launching a similar pilot program in Kolkata and Hyderabad in partnership with local traffic authorities.

“As per the data provided by Google, the revised plan by Google resulted in an average 20% wait time reduction per driver going through the pilot intersection during the day. We are excited by the positive impact this can have on reducing traffic congestion, road rage, fuel consumption, and greenhouse gas emissions,” Dr Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru said on the occasion.

Road Closure Information

The third feature coming to Google Maps is information about road closures due to accidents, weather conditions and events. Google said that it has partnered with traffic authorities and aggregators to help people across eight cities in India make informed travel decisions and avoid congestion zones with information on road closures and incidents. These cities are Delhi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Gurgaon, Bangalore, and Agra.

Air Quality Information

Lastly, Google announced a partnership with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). As a part of this partnership, Google will help people make more informed travel decisions by showing them local air quality information. Additionally, Google will show hyperlocal information regarding air quality in specific localities to Google Maps users in Bengaluru and Bhubaneshwar. Google Maps users can access this information overlay by tapping the ‘Layers’ button at the top right in their Maps app and selecting the ‘Air Quality’ option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2022 3:17 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 27, 2022 3:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price
Mobiles
Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price
Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Apps

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

Deals

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list

Apps

Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list

Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here

automobile

Mahindra Scorpio SUV offered with massive discount of Rs 1.59 lakh: Details here

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Maps gets speed limit, traffic congestion, road closure alerts

Asus Zenfone 9 to launch tomorrow: Check specs, price

Swiggy One membership price will increase next month

Samsung announces a new 'Buy now, Pay later' option for buyers: Know details

Google Maps launches Street View in 10 Indian cities: Check complete list

5G spectrum auction FAQ: What is it and what does it mean for Jio, Airtel, Vi?

How to Check iPhone Original or Fake

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Review, One Of the 5G Smartphones to Come under Rs. 15000, Check out the Review
How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake

Features

How to Check whether Your Brand New iPhone is Original or Fake
WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature

News

WhatsApp is Testing New Group Chat Feature called Past Participants, Watch Video to Know about this feature
iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

News

iOS 16 BETA: Check out the 5 Cool Features that this update is offering iPhone Users this year

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999