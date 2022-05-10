comscore Call recording apps on your Android phone will stop working from May 11
News

Google will kill all third-party call recording apps on Android tomorrow

Apps

As per reports, all third-party call recording apps will stop working on Google's Android OS starting May 11. Here's what we know about the matter so far.

Android phone

Image: Pixabay

Google has made changes to its Play Store policy. Some of these changes will come into effect starting May 11. As a part of these changes, the company is banning all third-party call recording apps on its platforms. This means that starting May 11, all call recording app that you have downloaded on your Android smartphones will stop working from May 11. Also Read - Google I/O 2022: What to expect from Android 13 to Pixel 6a

However, it remains uncertain how Google plans to implement this policy. Meaning, its unclear if Google will block all the third-party call recording apps on its Play Store or if it will ask developers to remove their apps from the platform. Also Read - Xiaomi devices to receive Android 13 update: Mi 11 Pro, Poco M4 5G, Redmi 10 and more

It is worth noting that changes to Google’s Play Store Policy were first reported last month. “The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording,” the company had written in a support page announcing the change. Also Read - iPhone 14 to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: Top smartphones to look forward to this year

The company had also hosted a webinar for all its developers on YouTube last month in a bid to help them understand the change. “Remote in this context refers to call audio recording where the person on the other end is unaware of the recording is taking place. So, if the app is the default dialer on the phone and also pre-loaded, accessibility capability is not required to get access to the incoming audio stream and hence would not be in violation. Since this is a clarification to an existing policy, the new language will apply to all apps starting May 11th,” Google had said in the webinar.

Notably, while Google is banning call recording apps on its platform starting May 11, not all call recording apps are being banned from the platform. The company has clarified that all built-in call recording apps that are available as a part of the user interface offered by companies such as OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung will not be affected by this change. Google’s own call recording app will also be available on select smartphones will also not be affected by this change.

Separately, Google also requires “personal loan apps in India to complete the additional proof of eligibility requirements, which includes copy of their license by RBI, and declaration that they are “not directly engaged in money lending activities and are only providing a platform to facilitate money lending by registered Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) or banks to users.”

  • Published Date: May 10, 2022 11:39 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 10, 2022 12:53 PM IST

