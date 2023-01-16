Google Meet users can now see speaker notes while presenting slides

Google has rolled out a major update to Google Meet that brings improvements to the functionality within Google’s video conferencing platform that lets users present slides. The company recently revealed that it has rolled out a feature that enables users to see speaker notes while presenting slides in Google Meet. Also Read - Twitter offers new incentive for advertisers to return on platform

Google says that Meet users can simply click the new speaker notes button in the Slides controls bar to display their speaker notes within the call.

With the new feature, users can present with greater confidence and engage with their audience without having to switch between notes and slides. Moreover, this feature does not have admin control and is not available to users with personal Google Accounts.

It is worth noting that this feature builds on top of another feature that Google released on Google Meet users in October last year that enabled users to present Slides directly in Google Meet — something that wasn’t possible earlier.

How to use

To see speaker notes while presenting slides in Google Meet users need to follow this path: Select “Present a Tab” in Meet > choose a Google Slide presentation > click the speaker notes button in the controls at the bottom corner of the presentation.

Availability

As far as availability is concerned, Google says that Google Meet’s new feature that lets users see speaker notes while presenting slides will be available to all Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Education Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, and Nonprofits customers.

The company has already started rolling out this feature and it will be available to all the eligible users within coming weeks.

Notably, this feature will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers and to users with personal Google Accounts.

What else?

In addition to the above-mentioned feature, Google has also released improvements to voice features in Google Docs and Slides. The company says that it made improvements to the feature that let users type and edit by speaking in Google Docs or in Google Slides speaker notes. It has also made improvements to the feature that let users present slides with automatic captions to display a speaker’s words in real time.

“The improvements also include expanded availability to most major browsers. Additionally, captions in Slides will now contain automatically generated punctuation,” Google wrote in a blog post.