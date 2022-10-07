comscore Google will offer VPN services for free to let Pixel 7 users stay anonymous on web
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google Will Offer Vpn Services For Free To Let Pixel 7 Users Stay Anonymous On Web
News

Google will offer VPN services for free to let Pixel 7 users stay anonymous on web

Apps

The VPN by Google One will be available to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users without an extra fee, allowing them to stay private when using the internet.

pixel7probgr1

At the Pixel 7 launch, Google took several jabs at Apple, such as mentioning that Rich Communication Services is fully supported on Android Messages while iMessage has stayed away from it. But while doing so, Google also announced certain features that seem like an answer to some of Apple’s features. One of them is VPN by Google One. It is not essentially a new service, but only a few know about it since it has been buried as a Google One feature. However, with the Pixel 7 series, Google is marketing the feature as a rival to Apple’s Private Relay. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

The VPN by Google One will be available to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users without an extra fee, allowing them to stay private when using the internet. Google’s virtual private network is normally a part of the One premium plan worth $9.99 per month, which also includes 2TB of cloud storage and exclusive Google Photos features. But whosoever owns a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro will automatically get the VPN service, possibly even without a Google One subscription. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 goes out of stock hours after pre-orders began on Flipkart

Google, however, has laid out certain terms and conditions for its VPN service. The first of them is that the VPN by Google will not available in all countries. For instance, although Google One is available in India, its top-tier 2TB plan does not include the VPN service. It could be safe to assume that the free VPN services on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the countries where the service is already a part of the Google One subscription. The following are the supported countries: Also Read - Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999, but Google's sweet offer will let you buy it for Rs 49,999

  • Austria
  • Australia
  • Belgium
  • Canada
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Iceland
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Mexico
  • Netherlands
  • Norway
  • South Korea
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Taiwan
  • United Kingdom
  • United States

The second condition is that some data will not be transmitted through the VPN, which means that chunk of data cannot become anonymous even though you have the VPN functionality turned on. Google’s VPN is not similar to other VPN services, however. It is meant to mask your precise location from web trackers and not let you change your region to access blocked websites.

“When you turn on the VPN, your online data is protected by travelling through a strongly encrypted tunnel. To allow websites to show you the right content for your region, the VPN by Google One will assign you an IP address based on your current country, so that websites can show you the right content for your region. But websites can’t use this IP address to determine your precise location,” Google said.

Much like the free VPN by Google service, there are other perks exclusive only to Pixel phones.

  • Published Date: October 7, 2022 8:18 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple is expected to launch a 27-inch LED display in 2023
News
Apple is expected to launch a 27-inch LED display in 2023
E-Rupee digital currency announced: 5 key things to know

News

E-Rupee digital currency announced: 5 key things to know

Weekend Watchlist: Werewolf By Night, Maja Ma and more

Photo Gallery

Weekend Watchlist: Werewolf By Night, Maja Ma and more

iPhone 14 Plus worth Rs 89,900 can be bought for as low as Rs 83,600: Here is how

Deals

iPhone 14 Plus worth Rs 89,900 can be bought for as low as Rs 83,600: Here is how

Bengaluru govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido autos for overcharging

News

Bengaluru govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido autos for overcharging

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google will offer VPN services for free to let Pixel 7 users stay anonymous on web

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Watch video for Price and Features

Apple is expected to launch a 27-inch LED display in 2023

E-Rupee digital currency announced: 5 key things to know

iPhone 14 Plus worth Rs 89,900 can be bought for as low as Rs 83,600: Here is how

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices

News

Google Pixel 7 Series Launched in India, Check out the Features, Price & Availability of the Devices
Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price

News

Google Pixel Smartwatch Launched: Know its Features, Specifications and Price
WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More

News

WhatsApp To BLOCK view Once Messages Screenshot and Screen Recorder Option, Watch Video To know More
Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details

News

Nothing’s TWS Earphones with unique charging case Launched date out, Watch video for details