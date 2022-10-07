Google will offer VPN services for free to let Pixel 7 users stay anonymous on web

At the Pixel 7 launch, Google took several jabs at Apple, such as mentioning that Rich Communication Services is fully supported on Android Messages while iMessage has stayed away from it. But while doing so, Google also announced certain features that seem like an answer to some of Apple’s features. One of them is VPN by Google One. It is not essentially a new service, but only a few know about it since it has been buried as a Google One feature. However, with the Pixel 7 series, Google is marketing the feature as a rival to Apple’s Private Relay. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

The VPN by Google One will be available to Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users without an extra fee, allowing them to stay private when using the internet. Google’s virtual private network is normally a part of the One premium plan worth $9.99 per month, which also includes 2TB of cloud storage and exclusive Google Photos features. But whosoever owns a Pixel 7 or a Pixel 7 Pro will automatically get the VPN service, possibly even without a Google One subscription. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 goes out of stock hours after pre-orders began on Flipkart

Google, however, has laid out certain terms and conditions for its VPN service. The first of them is that the VPN by Google will not available in all countries. For instance, although Google One is available in India, its top-tier 2TB plan does not include the VPN service. It could be safe to assume that the free VPN services on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in the countries where the service is already a part of the Google One subscription. The following are the supported countries: Also Read - Pixel 7 costs Rs 59,999, but Google's sweet offer will let you buy it for Rs 49,999

Austria

Australia

Belgium

Canada

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Mexico

Netherlands

Norway

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

United Kingdom

United States

The second condition is that some data will not be transmitted through the VPN, which means that chunk of data cannot become anonymous even though you have the VPN functionality turned on. Google’s VPN is not similar to other VPN services, however. It is meant to mask your precise location from web trackers and not let you change your region to access blocked websites.

“When you turn on the VPN, your online data is protected by travelling through a strongly encrypted tunnel. To allow websites to show you the right content for your region, the VPN by Google One will assign you an IP address based on your current country, so that websites can show you the right content for your region. But websites can’t use this IP address to determine your precise location,” Google said.

Much like the free VPN by Google service, there are other perks exclusive only to Pixel phones.