Google’s Android app will let you delete last 15 minutes of your Search history

Google has started rolling out a new feature to its Android app that will enable users to delete the last 15 minutes of Search history quickly. The feature was first spotted by former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahmaan who received a tip about the rollout of the feature. Later, Google in a statement to The Verge confirmed that the company was indeed rolling out its ‘quick delete’ option on the Google app for Android and that it was expected to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks. Also Read - Android 13 will warn you about apps with excessive background battery usage

To check if you have received the update all you need to do is open Google’s Android app, tap your profile picture, and look for the “Delete last 15 minutes” option. With this functionality, you can easily delete your most recent search history with a few taps. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

It is worth noting that Google first announced that it would soon introduce a feature that would enable users to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of their Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu back at its annual developers’ conference, I/O 2021. The feature had arrived in Google’s iOS-based app in July. At the time, the company had said that it would roll out the same to its Android app and the web later in the year. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

At Google I/O 2021, Google announced it’d roll out an option to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history. This rolled out on iOS in July 2021 but was said to come to Android later. Well, it appears to now be rolling out! Thanks to @panduu221 for the tip! pic.twitter.com/gdtAa1pIFo — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) March 18, 2022

Google clearly missed its 2021 deadline and after much waiting, it is finally rolling out the feature to its Android app users.

For the unversed, deleting last 15 minutes of Search history is not the only option that Google provides to its users. The company also enables users to automatically delete all of their search history after three months, 18 months and after 36 months.

Here’s how you can delete your Google Search history automatically after a set time limit:

Step 1: On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google app.

Step 2: At the top right, tap your Profile picture > go to Search history > go to Controls.

Step 3: On the “Web & App Activity” card, tap Auto-delete.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Additionally, you can also automatically delete some of the activity in your Google Account such as YouTube history, and location history among other things. Here’s a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1: On your Android phone open your device’s Settings app > go to Google > Manage your Google Account.

Step 2: At the top, tap Data & personalization.

Step 3: Under “Activity controls,” tap Manage your activity controls.

Step 4: Below “Web & App Activity,” “YouTube History,” or “Location History,” tap Auto-delete.

Step 5: Tap the option for how long you want to keep your activity > Next > Confirm to save your choice.