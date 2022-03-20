comscore Google’s Android app will let you delete last 15 minutes of your Search history
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Google’s Android app will let you delete last 15 minutes of your Search history
News

Google’s Android app will let you delete last 15 minutes of your Search history

Apps

To check if you have received the update all you need to do is open Google’s Android app, tap your profile picture, and look for the “Delete last 15 minutes” option.

Google

Image: Pixabay

Google has started rolling out a new feature to its Android app that will enable users to delete the last 15 minutes of Search history quickly. The feature was first spotted by former XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahmaan who received a tip about the rollout of the feature. Later, Google in a statement to The Verge confirmed that the company was indeed rolling out its ‘quick delete’ option on the Google app for Android and that it was expected to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks. Also Read - Android 13 will warn you about apps with excessive background battery usage

To check if you have received the update all you need to do is open Google’s Android app, tap your profile picture, and look for the “Delete last 15 minutes” option. With this functionality, you can easily delete your most recent search history with a few taps. Also Read - Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

It is worth noting that Google first announced that it would soon introduce a feature that would enable users to quickly delete the last 15 minutes of their Search history with a single tap from the Google Account Menu back at its annual developers’ conference, I/O 2021. The feature had arrived in Google’s iOS-based app in July. At the time, the company had said that it would roll out the same to its Android app and the web later in the year. Also Read - Google Stadia dead? For you it is

Google clearly missed its 2021 deadline and after much waiting, it is finally rolling out the feature to its Android app users.
For the unversed, deleting last 15 minutes of Search history is not the only option that Google provides to its users. The company also enables users to automatically delete all of their search history after three months, 18 months and after 36 months.

Here’s how you can delete your Google Search history automatically after a set time limit:

Step 1: On your Android phone or tablet, open the Google app.

Step 2: At the top right, tap your Profile picture > go to Search history > go to Controls.

Step 3: On the “Web & App Activity” card, tap Auto-delete.

Step 4: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the process.

Additionally, you can also automatically delete some of the activity in your Google Account such as YouTube history, and location history among other things. Here’s a step-by-step guide for the same:

Step 1: On your Android phone open your device’s Settings app > go to Google > Manage your Google Account.

Step 2: At the top, tap Data & personalization.

Step 3: Under “Activity controls,” tap Manage your activity controls.

Step 4: Below “Web & App Activity,” “YouTube History,” or “Location History,” tap Auto-delete.

Step 5: Tap the option for how long you want to keep your activity > Next > Confirm to save your choice.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 20, 2022 9:45 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo K10 tipped to get 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery
Mobiles
Oppo K10 tipped to get 50MP triple camera setup, 5000mAh battery
What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life

Wearables

What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life

Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Gaming

Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

News

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

Samsung S22, S22+ review: The real iPhone killer?

Reviews

Samsung S22, S22+ review: The real iPhone killer?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life

Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Google Stadia dead? For you it is

What is a deepfake video and what is it used for?

iQoo Z6 5G vs Poco M4 Pro vs Redmi Note 11: Which offers more value?

Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on

Related Topics

Related Stories

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

News

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background
Google s Android app will let you delete last 15 of bad Search decisions

Apps

Google s Android app will let you delete last 15 of bad Search decisions
Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos

News

Google 'Switch to Android iOS' app might likely allow direct import from iCloud to Google Photos
Google Stadia dead? For you it is

Opinions

Google Stadia dead? For you it is
How to collaborate, draft emails in Google Doc and export them to Gmail

How To

How to collaborate, draft emails in Google Doc and export them to Gmail

हिंदी समाचार

Speed Test: गूगल सर्च में कैसे करें इंटरनेट स्पीड टेस्ट? यहां जानें आसान तरीका

Ola S1 Pro की कीमत में होगा इजाफा, पुरानी कीमत पर खरीदने का आज आखिरी मौका

Free Fire MAX प्लेयर्स के लिए खास मौका, फ्री मिल रहे Google Play Vouchers समेत ढेरों इनाम

Free Fire MAX में आज मिलेगी फ्री M1917 Colour Blaze गन स्किन, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Free Fire MAX में आई होली स्पेशल गलू वॉल स्किन, जानें कैसे मिलेगी फ्री

Latest Videos

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch

Features

Holi 2022: Useful Tips That Can Help You Keep Your Smartphones And Gadgets Safe While Playing Holi - Watch
How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video

News

How To Get Free 50GB Cloud Storage Space For Storing Photos and Videos - Watch Video
Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know

News

Samsung Galaxy A Series Event set for 17th March | Here's what you all need to know
Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

Features

Apple Rolled out iOS 15.4 Update, Now Unlock your iPhone with the mask is on, Watch How you can use this new feature

News

What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life
Wearables
What Tim Cook said after Apple Watch saved Haryana dentist s life
Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief

Gaming

Epic Games to donate two weeks of Fortnite proceeds for Ukraine relief
Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background

News

Android 13 will warn you if an app uses excessive battery in the background
Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool

Apps

Twitter is letting select Spaces hosts try out its clipping tool
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers