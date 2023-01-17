Google s Clock app now lets you record your alarm sounds

Google rolled out a new feature to its Clock app that lets users customise their alarm sounds on their Android devices. While Google’s Clock app does let users set custom sounds as alarm sounds on their smartphones, the process isn’t exactly simple. Users first need to record the alarm sound that they want to use, copy and save it in the Alarms folder using the file manager app and then pull the sound in the Clock app’s settings. Once all of this is done, users can use it as an alarm sound. However, the new feature makes this process a whole lot simpler and less tedious. Also Read - Tecno Phantom X2 Pro 5G can be pre-booked on Amazon: Pre-booking offers, price, specs

According to a report by XDA Developers, once this feature is rolled out, users will see a new Record New option in the Alarm sound and Timer sound settings within Google's Clock app. Tapping on this option will open the Recorder app, which, in turn, will help users to record a new alarm directly with the Clock app. With this feature, users will be able to record and use any sound — sea waves, flowing water or even their pet's sound — as their alarm clock.

But there's a catch.

Esper founder Mishaal Rahman reports that this feature will not be available to all users when Google finally decides to roll it out. Instead, it is likely to be available only to Pixel device owners. “I think this is limited to Pixel users, or at least users with the Google Recorder app installed (so some custom ROMs count). Seems Clock sends the MediaStore.RECORD_SOUND intent targeting http://com.google.android.apps.recorder, the package name for Google Recorder, explicitly,” he wrote in a post on Twitter.

The Google Clock app now lets you record your own audio to use as an alarm. This is rolling out to users on the existing 7.3 release via a server-side update. H/T @Cooooooob on Telegram. Screenshots are my own. pic.twitter.com/UdCyLQIHdf — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 16, 2023

Google usually reserves some of its best and most utilitarian features for its Pixel smartphones. So, it is entirely possible that other Android devices may not get this feature when it is available to the Pixel devices at all.