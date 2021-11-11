comscore Google will allow you to search for your pet's ancient look-alikes
Google's 'Pet Portraits' feature can now find your pet's ancient doppelgänger

Pet Portraits feature is a way for your dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse, or rabbit to discover their very own art doubles among tens of thousands of works from partner institutions around the world.

  Published: November 11, 2021 5:11 PM IST
Google has rolled out a new feature, called “Pet Portraits,” for its Arts and Culture app. The feature allows users to search through thousands of paintings to find a look-alike for their pet. As per the company, Pet Portraits is a way for your dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse, or rabbit to discover their very own art doubles among tens of thousands of works from partner institutions around the world. Also Read - How to block inappropriate content for kids on YouTube, Netflix

“Your animal companion could be matched with ancient Egyptian figurines, vibrant Mexican street art, serene Chinese watercolors, and more,” Michelle Luo, Product Manager, Google Arts & Culture, said in a blogpost. Also Read - Alphabet, Google's parent company finally joins trillion club, briefly hits $2 trillion market cap

“Just open the rainbow camera tab in the free Google Arts & Culture app for Android and iOS to get started and find out if your pet’s look-alikes are as fun as some of our favorite animal companions and their matches,” Luo added.

The company said that when users take a photo in Pet Portraits, the trained computer vision algorithm recognises where their pet is, crops the image and puts them where they belong — front and center.

Once that is done, a machine learning algorithm matches the pet’s photo with over tens of thousands of artworks from the company’s partners’ collections to find the ones that look most similar.

Additionally, Pet Portraits invite users to tap on their result to learn about the stories and artists behind each artwork.

(With Inputs from IANS)

