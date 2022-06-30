Google is making it easier for iPhone users to switch from iOS to Android. The company has released a major update to its Switch to Android app on iOS that makes the app compatible with all Android 12 smartphones. With this update, iPhone users can easily switch to an Android smartphone as long as it is running on the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system. Also Read - Instagram tricks: How to download Instagram Reels on your PC, smartphone

Google says that with its Switch to Android app, iPhone users can switch various data sets including contacts, calendars and photos among other things from their old iPhones to their new Android 12-powered smartphones.

Switching from iPhone to Android smartphone using Google's Switch to Android app is quite easy. First you need to connect your old iPhone with your Android phone. You can either do using over WiFi or using Lightning to USB-C cable. Once you have connected the two devices, you will have to open the Switch to Android app and select the data, such as contacts, photos, messages, videos, apps and music, that you want to take to your new Android smartphone. Once you have selected that, the app will take care of the rest.

Apart from helping you transfer all your data, Google’s Switch to Android app will also help you with deregistering iMessages so that you can get text messages on your new Android 12 smartphone instead. Additionally, the app will provide you tips about how you can transfer your Apple iCloud-based data to your new Android phone.

“Starting today, support for the Switch to Android app on iOS is rolling out to all Android 12 phones, so you can move over some important information from your iPhone to your new Android seamlessly,” Google wrote in a blog post.

“Once you’ve got your new Android phone, follow our easy setup instructions to go through the data transfer process,” the company added.

It is worth noting that the update to the Switch to Android app comes just a few months after the company officially launched the app on Apple’s App Store. When Apple had launched the app in April, it was available only for Google Pixel smartphone users. At the time, the company had said that it will soon add support for more OEMs (original equipment makers). Now, around two months later, Google has made the app available to more Android users.