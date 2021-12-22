comscore Govt introduces new app to view live parliament proceedings, important documents
News

Govt introduces new app to view live parliament proceedings, important documents

Apps

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla insisted that members of the parliament download the new application and even spread the word about it in their constituencies.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Application

Indian parliament will soon allow citizens to look at the proceedings happening in the Houses in real-time using just an app. The application was announced on Tuesday. With the help of the app, users will be able to watch the live telecast of the House proceedings as well as view parliamentary documents, including written questions-answers and reports of various committees. Also Read - Govt explains why there are more electric vehicles on Indian roads this year

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla insisted that members of the parliament download the new application and even spread the word about it in their constituencies. Using the LS Member App, MPs will be able to see the conduct of their MPs in the House. The app was introduced during the Question Hour. Also Read - Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill may not see the light of the day anytime soon: Here’s why

During the Winter Session, amid various protests, the speaker said “This (app) will be very useful for you. It is my request to you that you also make people download this app in your respective constituencies so that you can show your conduct to people.” Also Read - Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

Birla claimed that the mobile application has been developed to help users with easy access to the live telecast of Parliament proceedings, various parliamentary papers and other “important” documents.

“Through this app, you can see live telecast of Parliament proceedings, questions-answers, debates, information about the members, list of business, bulletins,” he said.

The Winter Session is nearing its end. The session will be concluded on December 23. Protests from the opposition parties on various subjects such as Lakhimpur Kheri violence as well as the matter pertaining to the alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji in Karnataka are still continuing.

The parliament had also tabled the Cryptocurrency Regulation Bill in the month of November. However, the final legislation around cryptos might have to wait longer. The govt is reportedly waiting to get feedback from other major economies on how they plan to introduce laws around cryptocurrencies. In the interim, the govt will have the power to institute an ordinance against or for cryptocurrencies. The matter is expected to be taken up during the Budget Session in February.

  • Published Date: December 22, 2021 9:12 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 22, 2021 9:28 AM IST

Best Sellers