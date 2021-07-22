comscore HalloApp: Two ex-WhatsApp employees develop this ad-free social networking app
HalloApp: Two ex-WhatsApp employees develop this ad-free social networking app

Ex WhatsApp employees have launched a private social networking app called HalloApp. The app is inspired by WhatsApp and offers an ad-free experience. Know all about HalloApp.

There are several popular social networking apps available worldwide including WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, among others. There is a new addition to the long list of social networking apps available worldwide called HalloApp. Interestingly, the new social network app is developed by two ex WhatsApp employees. The key highlight of this app is that it offers a private experience and is ad free, something that is barely found in any other social app these days. Also Read - WhatsApp features: The one where it can get these cool features soon

HalloApp is already available for download. Anyone and everyone, be it an Android or iOS user can download the new private social networking app from Google Play store and Apple App store, respectively. The app is available for download for free. Also Read - WhatsApp will finally make joining a group call easier for us

What is HalloApp?

HalloApp is somewhat inspired by WhatsApp. Similar to the Facebook owned instant messaging, the HalloApp is designed for group or individual chats with friends and family members. Again, just like WhatsApp the only way one can chat with another user is by knowing their phone number. The developers claim that all chats being handled by the app are encrypted, which means, no one other that the sender and receiver of the message will be able to see the chats. Also Read - Explained: Why did WhatsApp ban my account?

The HalloApp is developed by two ex WhatsApp employees Neeraj Arora and Michael Donohue. Arora has worked as WhatsApp’s chief business officer until 2018 while Donohue was the engineering director at the company for nine years before he left in 2019.

As for the user interface, the new WhatsApp inspired social networking app is divided into four main tabs including a home feed of posts friends share, group chats, individual chats, and settings. Co-founder Arora explains the app as “the 21st century cigarette.”

Currently, HalloApp is available for free and doesn’t charge users for using the platform. Reports suggest that the company plans to charge users for features with a subscription plan but that’s a farfetched dream right now. The 12 member company is currently running off an undisclosed amount of money that it raised from investors.

  Published Date: July 22, 2021 4:40 PM IST
  Updated Date: July 22, 2021 4:42 PM IST

