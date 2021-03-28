Happy Holi 2021 stickers are a good option to consider while wishing friends and family over WhatsApp or Facebook, when Holi 2021 begins on March 28. Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, many are staying at home during this year’s Holi festival. WhatsApp is among the largest messaging platform, which a lot of us take to send good wishes to our loved ones. Also Read - WhatsApp adds 'sticker search' feature for Android and iOS users globally

Another such platform is Facebook, which recently rolled out Holi-themed Avatar stickers for its app as well as Messenger. WhatsApp itself has not officially rolled out stickers for Holi, but there are a number of third-party sticker packs that one can download to send. We take a look at how to use Holi stickers on WhatsApp and Facebook:

Happy Holi 2021 stickers on WhatsApp: How to send

Keep in mind that Holi stickers can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and added to WhatsApp. Here's how:

• Open the WhatsApp app on Android and go to any chat bar. Click the emoji icon on the left of the chat bar and then click on the stickers icon on the bottom right side.

• Next, click on the ‘+’ icon on the top right corner, which should open to the ‘All Stickers’ list. Swipe right and the ‘My Stickers’ list will open.

• In case you do not find the desired sticker pack for Holi in the lists, scroll down to the bottom in the ‘All Stickers’ list and click on the ‘Get more stickers’ tab, which is written next to the Play Store icon. This will directly take you to the Play Store.

• In the Play Store, type keywords like ‘Holi Sticker’ or ‘Holi stickers for WhatsApp’ or ‘Holi sticker 2021’, etc in the search tab.

• Next, simply download and install the app or the sticker pack you like the most.

• Once installed, most apps offer different sets of sticker packs. Choose the one you like and click on ‘add to WhatsApp’ to get the sticker pack imported to your WhatsApp app.

• To use the new Holi stickers, open any chat and click on the sticker page, then on the ‘+’ button in the Stickers menu.

Happy Holi 2021 stickers on Facebook: How to send

Facebook has rolled out Holi-themed avatar stickers, available for the Facebook and Messenger apps. Here is how you can create Holi-themed avatar stickers:

• Open the Facebook app or the Messenger comment composer.

• Click on the “smiley’ icon and then open the sticker tab.

• An option to “Create Your Avatar” should appear. Another way to access “Create Your Avatar” is in the Bookmarks option of the Facebook app.

• Users who have already created an avatar will see the Holi-themed avatar by clicking the ‘Comment with an avatar sticker” option in the comments box.

• The new stickers will then appear in the sticker library when you are posting or commenting on any Facebook post or while using Facebook Messenger.