International Women’s Day 2021 is just around the corner and as part of celebrating the event, Instagram has released a bunch of stickers. Facebook-owned photo, video sharing platform cites that these new set of stickers are created to support women. Also Read - Facebook introduce 'Live Rooms' feature in Instagram: Here's how it works

These stickers stand in solidarity with frontline workers who assumed so much responsibility through the pandemic, with mothers, those among the limb disability community, with elderly Asian women who faced racism, and all the communities of support that have sparked joy in the lives of women all over the world, Instagram mentioned in a statement. Also Read - Liking Instagram Reels? Here's how you can save them and binge-watch

How to send Instagram International Women’s Day stickers

These new stickers illustrated by five diverse artists are meant to bring to life the experiences of disabled women, motherhood, healthcare workers, queer/trans women. While the photo-sharing platform is wildly popular among Gen Z users for its versatile layout and easy-to-share photos, videos of just about everything, Instagram now seems to be experimenting with new features to elevate users’ experience. Also Read - Here's how you can send disappearing images and videos on Instagram

Women are everything ✨ Celebrate #WomensHistoryMonth with new story stickers that honor the women who lift us up all day, every day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DzoKWI1huj — Instagram (@instagram) March 1, 2021

The video-sharing platform recently received an update that brought the Live Room feature for the users. The feature allows users to go live on the app with up to three people at a time. Users can also buy badges for the hosts to identify them. That aside, Instagram also showcased a bunch of tools to commemorate the Chinese New Year. Be it stickers, AR effects, or filters, the platform came up with a new story feature that compiled people’s celebrations across the globe.

Speaking of the Women’s Day celebration, Apple has also taken part to promote the day with the new Apple Watch challenge. Notably, the International Women’s Day Challenge will appear as an alert to Apple Watch users till March 8. Those Apple Watch users who complete the challenge will be able to unlock five animated stickers for Messages, FaceTime. In addition, the App Store will feature an App of the Day and Game of the Day from a woman creator during the month of March. To note, International Women’s Day marks its celebration on March 8, and the official theme for this year is #ChooseToChallenge which seeks people from around the world to challenge the status quo by raising awareness against bias and take action for equality.