How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

News

Happy Lohri 2021: How to send Happy Lohri wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Apps

Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: Here's a look at how you can download and send Happy Lohri wishes stickers on WhatsApp to your friends and family.

Happy Lohri

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family. (Image: India.com)

Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers: The year 2021 has brought some good news with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines to start soon in India. However, until that happens at a large scale, we will continue to have to practice social distance to stay safe from the ongoing pandemic. So most of us will take the route of sending digital wishes on festivals to our friends and loved ones, via WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and more. Also Read - After Elon Musk, Paytm founder asks people to join Signal

Tomorrow we will be celebrating the auspicious festival of Lohri, which is when in pre-Covid days we used to gather together in front of a bonfire and ate peanuts while connecting with each other. However, now this festival for many will be spent inside of their homes, not going out and meeting people. Even though, WhatsApp has been recently surrounded in a controversy relating to its new privacy policy, many will still use it to wish their friends and family. Just like New Year’s WhatsApp, this time has also not introduced any stickers for the auspicious festival. To send Happy Lohri 2021 stickers to your loved ones, you will have to download third-party sticker packs from the Google Play Store or create your own custom stickers. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family. Also Read - Scary! WhatsApp groups were available on Google search

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head into the chat you want to, send a sticker to.

Step 2: Tap on the smiley icon located inside of the chat box.

Step 3: Tap on the sticker icon that is located next to the GIF icon.

Step 4: Now inside of the Stickers panel, tap on the “+” sign to head over into the add more stickers panel.

Step 5: Scroll to the bottom and tap on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.

Step 6: This will then take you to the Google Play Store with the search term WAStickerApps.

Step 7: Add Happy Lohri after the WAStickerApps search keyword.

Step 8: Select the sticker pack you like and then download it.

Step 9: Now inside of the third-party app, select the sticker pack you like and then tap add to WhatsApp.

Step 10: All of the stickers in the pack will be made available inside of the My Stickers area inside of WhatsApp.

Step 11: Now you can select and send the perfect Lohri wishes sticker to your friends and family.

Note: Once you delete the third-party app from your phone, these stickers will disappear from your Sticker gallery. However, any sent stickers will not disappear from within chats.

How to make your own Happy Lohri 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

  • Download the ‘Sticker Maker’ app from the Play Store or the App Store.
  • Search and download a good Happy Lohri 2021 wishes image from the internet to your phone.
  • Open the app and then tap on the “Create a new sticker pack” button.
  • Give your sticker pack a name.
  • Tap the “add sticker” button and then select the downloaded image from your gallery.
  • Customise the image according to your preferences.
  • You can add up to 20 custom stickers into a pack.
  • After done, tap the “Publish Sticker Pack” button to add the custom sticker pack to your WhatsApp sticker library.
  • From inside WhatsApp now choose the perfect sticker you want to send wishing them Happy Lohri.
Published Date: January 12, 2021 8:00 AM IST
Updated Date: January 12, 2021 8:01 AM IST
  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 8:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 12, 2021 8:01 AM IST

