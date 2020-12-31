comscore How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers | BGR India
Happy New Year 2021: How to send New Year 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: Here's a look at how you can download and send New Year wishes stickers on WhatsApp to your friends and family.

Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Pixabay

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family. (Image: Pixabay)

Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers: The year 2020 is coming to an end and in some hours we will be welcoming 2021 to our lives. This year was tough on many due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but we hope 2021 is better and that we get a vaccine that helps us overcome these dire situations. However, until a vaccine has had a mass rollout we should be vigilant and practice social distancing. This can be done using social media applications like WhatsAppFacebook, Instagram, Telegram and more. Also Read - Apps that ruled the news in 2020: PUBG Mobile, WhatsApp, TikTok and more

Many social media platforms like Hike have already rolled out their own Happy new year  2021 stickers. WhatsApp has stayed out and not introduced any special New Year sticker for 2021. So, if you want to send Happy New Year 2021 stickers to your loved ones, you will have to download third-party sticker packs from Google Play Store or create your own custom stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to manage storage on the app on Android, iOS?

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family. Also Read - Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Update WhatsApp to its latest version from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Step 2: Open the WhatsApp chat you want to send a sticker in.

Step 3: Click on the chat box and then tap on the smiley icon located inside of it.

Step 4: Tap on the square icon that sits next to the GIF option, which will then open the stickers panel.

Step 5: Tap on the “+” sign to head over into the add more stickers panel.

Step 6: Scroll to the bottom and tap on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.

Step 7: This will then take you to the Google Play Store with the search term WAStickerApps.

(Image: BGR)

Step 8: Add Happy Ney Year after the WAStickerApps search term.

Step 9: Download one of these third party sticker apps and then open it.

Step 10: Select the sticker pack you like and then tap add to WhatsApp.

Step 11: All of the stickers in the pack will be made available inside of the My Stickers area inside of WhatsApp.

Step 12: Now you can select and send the perfect New Year wishes sticker to your friends and family.

Note: Once you delete the third-party app from your phone, these stickers will disappear from your Sticker gallery. However, any sent stickers will not disappear from within chats.

Make your own Happy New Year 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

  • Download the ‘Sticker Maker’ app from the Play Store or the App Store.
  • Search and download a good Happy New Year 2021 poster image from the internet and download it to your phone.
  • Open the app and then tap the “Create a new sticker pack” button.
  • Give your sticker pack a name.
  • Tap the “add sticker” button and then select the downloaded image from your gallery.
  • Customise the image according to your preferences.
  • You can add up to 20 custom stickers into a pack.
  • After done, tap the “Publish Sticker Pack” button to add the custom sticker pack to your WhatsApp sticker library.
  • From inside WhatsApp now choose the perfect sticker you want to send wishing them a Happy New Year.

How to send New Year 2021 GIFs on WhatsApp

If you want to get a bit more personal and want to show effort, you can also send your friends and family Happy New Year 2021 GIFs. You can do so by following the given steps:

  • Open the WhatsApp chat where you want to send the GIF on.
  • Tap on the smiley button located inside of the chat box.
  • tap the GIF icon on the bottom bar and then search for New Year.
  • Select the most relevant GIF to send and tap it.
  • Tap the send icon to send the GIF.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 7:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 31, 2020 7:01 AM IST

Best Sellers