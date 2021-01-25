comscore How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Happy Republic Day 2021: How to send Republic Day 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp
News

Happy Republic Day 2021: How to send Republic Day 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Apps

Happy Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers: Here's how you can download and send Republic Day wishes stickers on WhatsApp to your friends and family.

Happy Republic Day 2021

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family. (Image: Pixabay)

Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers: India will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day this year, and to celebrate it many of us will be looking to wish our friends and family the same. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, you will not be able to convey your wishes face to face. However, you can do so utilising social media applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Telegram and more. Also Read - Worried about WhatsApp sharing your data? You're already sharing a lot with its parent Facebook

WhatsApp offers users a lot of stickers, however, it does not provide users with specific stickers to wish each other a Happy Republic Day. For that, you will have to download third-party sticker packs from Google Play Store or create your own custom stickers. Also Read - WhatsApp not mandatory to download, users can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family. Also Read - How to record WhatsApp calls for free

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Ensure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and head into the chat you want to send the sticker in.

Step 3: Tap on the Smiley icon, used for inputting emotes.

Step 4: Tap on the square icon that sits next to the GIF option in the bottom bar, which will then open the stickers panel.

Step 5: Tap on the “+” icon, which will take you into the stickers tab.

Step 6: Scroll to the bottom and tap on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.

Step 7: This will open the Google Play Store, with the search term WAStickerApps.

Step 8: Add Happy Republic Day after or before the search term.

Step 9: Select and download the third party sticker app that you like and then open it.

Step 10: Inside of the app, select the sticker pack you like and then tap the “add to WhatsApp” button.

Step 11: The stickers you select will then be made available inside of the My Stickers area in WhatsApp.

Step 12: Now you can select and send the Happy Republic Day wishes stickers to your friends and family.

Note: Once you delete the third-party app from your phone, all of the added stickers will disappear from your Sticker gallery.

How to make your own Happy Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

  • Download the ‘Sticker Maker’ app from the Play Store.
  • While the app is downloading and installing, you can search for a good Happy Republic Day image from the internet and download it to your phone.
  • After the Sticker Maker app is downloaded, you need to open it and then tap the “Create a new sticker pack” button.
  • Start with providing your sticker pack with a name.
  • Add the downloaded image to the sticker gallery. (You can add up to 20 custom stickers into a pack)
  • After you are done, tap the “Publish Sticker Pack” button to add the custom sticker pack to your WhatsApp sticker library.
  • From inside WhatsApp now choose the sticker you want to send to your friends and family.

How to send Republic Day 2021 GIFs on WhatsApp

Many of you might not want to go through the process of downloading third-party apps on your smartphone. If you are one of those, you can send your friends and family Happy Republic Day 2021 GIFs. Here’s how you can send special Republic Day GIFs on WhatsApp:

  • Open the WhatsApp chat of whom you want to send the GIF to.
  • Tap on the smiley button located inside of the chatbox and then tap on the GIF icon.
  • Search Republic Day.
  • Select the most relevant GIF to send and tap it.
  • Tap the send icon to send the GIF.
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 25, 2021 7:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch rescued a kidnapped woman in the US: See what happened
News
Apple Watch rescued a kidnapped woman in the US: See what happened
FAU-G FAQs: Here's everything you need to know about the game

Gaming

FAU-G FAQs: Here's everything you need to know about the game

Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect

Opinions

Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

Features

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Apps

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Apple Watch rescued a kidnapped woman in the US: See what happened

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Launch date, expected specs, features, and more

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected

WhatsApp not mandatory to download, one can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Realme to launch smart speakers, 5 smart TVs, and 5G phones in 2021

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect

Opinions

Here's a look at the user data that Facebook and Instagram collect
How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Apps

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers
WhatsApp not mandatory to download, one can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy

News

WhatsApp not mandatory to download, one can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy
How to record WhatsApp calls for free

How To

How to record WhatsApp calls for free
Amazon Republic Day sale last day deals, offers and discounts available

Deals

Amazon Republic Day sale last day deals, offers and discounts available

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO Reno5 Pro+ 5G ग्लोबल मार्केट में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Google Play Store 164 malicious android apps: अपने स्मार्टफोन से तुरंत डिलीट कर दें ये खतरनाक ऐप्स, हो सकता है बड़ा नुकसान

Realme Race फरवरी में हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP का कैमरा और Snapdragon 888 प्रोसेसर

OPPO A55 5G: कम दाम में धांसू फीचर वाला 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए खासियत

FAU-G के लॉन्च से पहले कंपनी का गिफ्ट, अब ये लोग भी कर पाएंगे pre-registration

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

News

Apple Watch rescued a kidnapped woman in the US: See what happened
News
Apple Watch rescued a kidnapped woman in the US: See what happened
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Launch date, expected specs, features, and more

Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series: Launch date, expected specs, features, and more
Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected

News

Xiaomi Mi Watch Lite could launch in India sooner than expected
WhatsApp not mandatory to download, one can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy

News

WhatsApp not mandatory to download, one can choose to opt out: Delhi HC on new policy
Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

News

Realme X7 series will be available on Flipkart: Know details here

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers