How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers: India will be celebrating its 72nd Republic Day this year, and to celebrate it many of us will be looking to wish our friends and family the same. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, you will not be able to convey your wishes face to face. However, you can do so utilising applications like WhatsApp, , , and more.

WhatsApp offers users a lot of stickers, however, it does not provide users with specific stickers to wish each other a Happy Republic Day. For that, you will have to download third-party sticker packs from Play Store or create your own custom stickers.

Here we will be taking a look at how you can send Happy Republic Day 2021 wishes WhatsApp stickers to your friends and family.

How to send Happy Republic Day 2021 stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Ensure you have the latest version of WhatsApp installed on your smartphone.

Step 2: Open WhatsApp and head into the chat you want to send the sticker in.

Step 3: Tap on the Smiley icon, used for inputting emotes.

Step 4: Tap on the square icon that sits next to the option in the bottom bar, which will then open the stickers panel.

Step 5: Tap on the “+” icon, which will take you into the stickers tab.

Step 6: Scroll to the bottom and tap on the ‘Get More Stickers’ option.

Step 7: This will open the Google , with the search term WAStickerApps.

Step 8: Add Happy Republic Day after or before the search term.

Step 9: Select and download the third party sticker app that you like and then open it.

Step 10: Inside of the app, select the sticker pack you like and then tap the “add to WhatsApp” button.

Step 11: The stickers you select will then be made available inside of the My Stickers area in WhatsApp.

Step 12: Now you can select and send the Happy Republic Day wishes stickers to your friends and family.

Note: Once you delete the third-party app from your phone, all of the added stickers will disappear from your Sticker gallery.

How to make your own Happy Republic Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers

Download the ‘Sticker Maker’ app from the Play Store.

While the app is downloading and installing, you can search for a good Happy Republic Day image from the internet and download it to your phone.

After the Sticker Maker app is downloaded, you need to open it and then tap the “Create a new sticker pack” button.

Start with providing your sticker pack with a name.

Add the downloaded image to the sticker gallery. (You can add up to 20 custom stickers into a pack)

After you are done, tap the “Publish Sticker Pack” button to add the custom sticker pack to your WhatsApp sticker library.

From inside WhatsApp now choose the sticker you want to send to your friends and family.

How to send Republic Day 2021 GIFs on WhatsApp

Many of you might not want to go through the process of downloading third-party apps on your smartphone. If you are one of those, you can send your friends and family Happy Republic Day 2021 GIFs. Here’s how you can send special Republic Day GIFs on WhatsApp: