comscore Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Happy Republic Day 2022: Here’s how to send WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers
News

Happy Republic Day 2022: Here’s how to send WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers

Apps

If you want to send the latest photos, stickers, or messages to your loved ones on the occasion of Republic Day, then you can install the app related to it through Google Playstore. Apart from phone and text, people nowadays like to send greetings in a creative way through WhatsApp.

happy republic day 2022

Today, i.e., on January 26, India marks the 73rd Republic Day, and people across the country want to greet friends and relatives. People nowadays like to send greetings creatively through WhatsApp, apart from phone and text. Also, some people like to share many posts in status. If you want to send the latest photos, stickers, or messages to your loved ones on the occasion of Republic Day, then you can install the app related to it through Google Playstore.

Here’s how to send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp

STEP1: For this, first, open your WhatsApp account and go to one of the chats.

STEP2: Click on the smiley icon given in the chat, and you will find the option of stickers.

STEP3: On clicking on the stickers option, the stickers you have downloaded earlier will open in front of you. If you’ve never downloaded a sticker, that page will appear blank.

STEP4: Then click on the ‘+’ button and tap on the Discover sticker app at the bottom.

STEP5: As soon as you tap, you will be taken directly to the Google Play Store, where you have to search by typing Republic Day 2022 in the search bar.

happy republic day 2022, happy republic, happy republic 2022, happy republic wishes, republic day whatsapp stickers, happy republic day whatsapp stickers, happy republic day whatsapp stickers download, happy republic images, happy republic pics, happy republic 2022 wishes, happy republic 2022 quotes, happy republic quotes, happy republic status, happy republic pics, happy republic whatsapp stickers, happy republic whatsapp images, happy republic images download

STEP6: After this, you will get many Stickers options for Republic Day 2022. Select any one of these options.

STEP7: After that, download and install that app and click on it.

STEP8: As soon as the app is opened, you will see many packs. Click on the pack you want to use and add it to WhatsApp by going to Add to WhatsApp.

STEP9: As soon as it is added to WhatsApp, all the stickers in this pack will start showing you by going to the option of stickers. Then you can send Happy Republic Day 2022 to your loved ones.

How to send Republic Day lenses or stickers on Snapchat

Snapchat has introduced new stickers lenses to celebrate India’s 73rd Republic Day. Users can send several lenses, geofilters, stickers, Bitmojis, Bitmoji geofilters, and hyperlocal geofilters to their loved ones today to wish Happy Republic Day. You can use your tricolor cap and Republic Day special lenses.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 26, 2022 9:04 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 26, 2022 9:12 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung reveals Unpacked 2022 event date to launch Galaxy S22 series
Mobiles
Samsung reveals Unpacked 2022 event date to launch Galaxy S22 series
What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Features

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

News

Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

View pics of new Komaki electric scooter that looks like it belongs to a vintage collection

Photo Gallery

View pics of new Komaki electric scooter that looks like it belongs to a vintage collection

View pics of new Komaki electric scooter that looks like it belongs to a vintage collection

Photo Gallery

View pics of new Komaki electric scooter that looks like it belongs to a vintage collection

New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Mobiles

New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers for enhanced Cinema Experience at Home

What is a supercomputer and where is it used?

Have an old CD or DVD lying around? Try this DIY hologram projector

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Related Topics

Related Stories

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Apps

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Series आज होगी लॉन्च, जानें कहां देखें लॉन्चिंग इवेंट और क्या मिलेंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन

Happy Republic Day 2022: Google ने गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर बनाया शानदार Doodle

Galaxy S22 Series 9 फरवरी को होगी लॉन्च, कीमत हुई लीक

Padma Awards 2022: गूगल CEO सुंदर पिचाई और माइक्रोसॉफ्ट CEO सत्या नडेला को मिला पद्म भूषण, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Oppo Reno 7 5G की इंडिया प्राइस लॉन्च से पहले हुई लीक, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones
Apps
WhatsApp brings support for Focus Mode on iPhones
Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Apps

Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day

News

Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Google's Sundar Pichai to be honoured with Padma Bhushan on India's 73rd Republic Day
New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200

Mobiles

New leak shows MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is more powerful than Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Exynos 2200
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers for enhanced Cinema Experience at Home

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers for enhanced Cinema Experience at Home

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers