Happy Republic Day 2022 WhatsApp and Snapchat stickers, images, greetings, messages, more: How to send

Today, i.e., on January 26, India marks the 73rd Republic Day, and people across the country want to greet friends and relatives. People nowadays like to send greetings creatively through WhatsApp, apart from phone and text. Also, some people like to share many posts in status. If you want to send the latest photos, stickers, or messages to your loved ones on the occasion of Republic Day, then you can install the app related to it through Google Playstore.

Here’s how to send Republic Day stickers on WhatsApp

STEP1: For this, first, open your WhatsApp account and go to one of the chats.

STEP2: Click on the smiley icon given in the chat, and you will find the option of stickers.

STEP3: On clicking on the stickers option, the stickers you have downloaded earlier will open in front of you. If you’ve never downloaded a sticker, that page will appear blank.

STEP4: Then click on the ‘+’ button and tap on the Discover sticker app at the bottom.

STEP5: As soon as you tap, you will be taken directly to the Google Play Store, where you have to search by typing Republic Day 2022 in the search bar.

STEP6: After this, you will get many Stickers options for Republic Day 2022. Select any one of these options.

STEP7: After that, download and install that app and click on it.

STEP8: As soon as the app is opened, you will see many packs. Click on the pack you want to use and add it to WhatsApp by going to Add to WhatsApp.

STEP9: As soon as it is added to WhatsApp, all the stickers in this pack will start showing you by going to the option of stickers. Then you can send Happy Republic Day 2022 to your loved ones.

How to send Republic Day lenses or stickers on Snapchat

Snapchat has introduced new stickers lenses to celebrate India’s 73rd Republic Day. Users can send several lenses, geofilters, stickers, Bitmojis, Bitmoji geofilters, and hyperlocal geofilters to their loved ones today to wish Happy Republic Day. You can use your tricolor cap and Republic Day special lenses.