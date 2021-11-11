comscore Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta
News

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Apps

In the September quarter (Q3), it was 0.03 per cent or 3 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content on Facebook, down from 0.05 per cent or 5 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content in Q2.

  • Published: November 11, 2021 5:03 PM IST
Instagram

Newly rebranded Facebook as Meta in its recent report claimed that the company has reduced the prevalence of hate speech on its platform. The hate speech has decreased for the fourth quarter in a row this year. It has dropped by 0.02 per cent for the third quarter (Q3). Also Read - Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Teams to Facebook Workplace

In the September quarter (Q3), it was 0.03 per cent or 3 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content on Facebook, down from 0.05 per cent or 5 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content in Q2. Also Read - Instagram is testing a new 'Take a Break' feature: All you need to know

“We continue to see a reduction in hate speech due to our improvements in our technology and ranking changes that reduce problematic content in News Feed, including through improved personalization,” Meta said in a statement. Also Read - Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

The social network removed 13.6 million pieces of content on Facebook for violating its violence and incitement policy.

“On Instagram, we removed 3.3 million pieces of this content with a proactive detection rate of 96.4 per cent,” Meta said.

In Q3, the prevalence of bullying and harassment content was 0.14-0.15 per cent or between 14 and 15 views of bullying and harassment content per 10,000 views of content on Facebook.

On Instagram, it was 0.05-0.06 per cent or between 5 and 6 views per 10,000 views of content on Instagram.

“We removed 9.2 million pieces of bullying and harassment content on Facebook, with a proactive rate of 59.4 per cent. We removed 7.8 million pieces of bullying and harassment content on Instagram with a proactive rate of 83.2 per cent,” the company noted.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 11, 2021 5:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs
Electric Vehicle
Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs
Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Apps

Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Google will allow you to search for your pet's ancient look-alikes

Apps

Google will allow you to search for your pet's ancient look-alikes

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Apps

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Dizo Wireless Bluetooth Neckband: Decent affordable for commuting, workout

Photo Gallery

Dizo Wireless Bluetooth Neckband: Decent affordable for commuting, workout

Dizo Wireless Bluetooth Neckband: Decent affordable for commuting, workout

Photo Gallery

Dizo Wireless Bluetooth Neckband: Decent affordable for commuting, workout

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs

Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021

Buying guide: How to select the best air purifier for your room

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Apps

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta
Microsoft Teams to be available on Facebook Workplace

Apps

Microsoft Teams to be available on Facebook Workplace
Instagram to remind users to take a break from scrolling

Apps

Instagram to remind users to take a break from scrolling
Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Features

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse
Facebook, Instagram to remove sensitive ads linked to race, religion and so on

Apps

Facebook, Instagram to remove sensitive ads linked to race, religion and so on

हिंदी समाचार

Instagram में खर्च हो जाता है सारा टाइम? ऐप जल्द आएगा Take a Break फीचर

फ्री फायर वर्ल्ड सीरीज 2022 का हुआ ऐलान, गरेना ने पूरी जानकारी

Free Fire में इन पांच तरीकों से लगेंगे परफेक्ट हैड शॉट, कम समय में दुश्मन होंगे गेम से आउट

Google अकाउंट सिक्योर करने के लिए इस तरह इनेबल करें 2-Step Verification

मोटोरोला का एक बजट स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, स्पेसिफिकेशन्स और पिक्चर्स हुई लीक

Latest Videos

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2

News

Top 5 Smartphones You Can Buy Under Rs 30,000 - Realme X7 Max 5G, Poco F3 GT, OnePlus Nord 2
Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in November 2021 | Poco M4 Pro | iQOO 8 Pro | Google Pixel 5a
Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look

News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2021 Model Launched at Rs 4.9L | Check out the First Look
Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Microsoft launched Surface Laptop SE, Windows 11 SE exclusively for students

News

Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs
Electric Vehicle
Indian govt launches new portal E-Amrit help buyers adopt EVs
Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide

Apps

Disney Plus subscriber growth reaches to 118 million worldwide
Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Apps

Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta
Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone

Features

Charging phone overnight is risky: 4 other things to avoid doing on your phone
PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Gaming

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers