Hate speech has dropped on Instagram, Facebook, says Meta

Newly rebranded Facebook as Meta in its recent report claimed that the company has reduced the prevalence of hate speech on its platform. The hate speech has decreased for the fourth quarter in a row this year. It has dropped by 0.02 per cent for the third quarter (Q3). Also Read - Microsoft partners with Meta to bring Teams to Facebook Workplace

In the September quarter (Q3), it was 0.03 per cent or 3 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content on Facebook, down from 0.05 per cent or 5 views of hate speech per 10,000 views of content in Q2. Also Read - Instagram is testing a new 'Take a Break' feature: All you need to know

“We continue to see a reduction in hate speech due to our improvements in our technology and ranking changes that reduce problematic content in News Feed, including through improved personalization,” Meta said in a statement. Also Read - Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

The social network removed 13.6 million pieces of content on Facebook for violating its violence and incitement policy.

“On Instagram, we removed 3.3 million pieces of this content with a proactive detection rate of 96.4 per cent,” Meta said.

In Q3, the prevalence of bullying and harassment content was 0.14-0.15 per cent or between 14 and 15 views of bullying and harassment content per 10,000 views of content on Facebook.

On Instagram, it was 0.05-0.06 per cent or between 5 and 6 views per 10,000 views of content on Instagram.

“We removed 9.2 million pieces of bullying and harassment content on Facebook, with a proactive rate of 59.4 per cent. We removed 7.8 million pieces of bullying and harassment content on Instagram with a proactive rate of 83.2 per cent,” the company noted.

(Inputs from IANS)