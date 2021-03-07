Her Circle content and social media platform for women launched in India

Reliance Foundation’s Chairperson, Mrs Nita Mukesh Ambani has launched a new cumulative platform for women, called Her Circle on the occasion of International Women’s Day. This platform aims to “accelerate women empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support.” It will initially be focused on Indian participants, but the foundation states that it is open to global participation from women. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, speeds, OTT apps services other benefits

What is Her Circle?

Her Circle is a content and social media platform, which will cater to the “rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds.” It is available as a website and can be downloaded as an app via the Google Play Store and My Jio App Store. The app is not available on iOS as of now.

All of the content developed by Her Circle will be open to all to view, however, the social networking part of the platform will only be made available to women. This will provide them with a “safe, women-only forum to make new friends with shared interests or ask questions from peers without hesitation.”

How does Her Circle work?

Her Circle will allow women to connect with each other and will be filled with content like videos, articles, photos and more, for them to consume. The platform will consist of content on wide-ranging topics including solution-oriented life strategies, wellness, finance, work, personality development, community service, beauty, fashion, entertainment and more. It will also feature active participation from women-led NGOs and other organisations.

The foundation states that the platform will also provide women with answers from Reliance’s own panel of experts on questions related to health, education, entrepreneurship, finance and more. The platform also has a section on upskilling and jobs, which will help them develop new professional skills and find new job opportunities. It will also consist of complimentary digital courses along with a space for women to share their life stories to inspire others.

The platform also includes an exclusive and personal space for women to ask questions to medical and finance experts in a confidential chatroom.

Another useful feature included on the platform is “Her Good Habit”, which consists of app-only trackers to enable users to inculcate and sustain good habits. These trackers include a period tracker, finance tracker, fitness tracker, fertility tracker, pregnancy tracker and more.