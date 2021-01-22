Encrypted instant messaging application has been in the news for the past couple of days ever since its rival released a controversial update to its Privacy Policy. Also Read - WhatsApp Web beta users get video, voice calling feature: Report

Not only that, Signal has seen a surge in the number of users as many are migrating to its platforms due to data-security concerns on WhatsApp.

In a bid to woo WhatsApp's userbase, Signal has added some of WhatsApp's features and here's a look at a few.

Change chat wallpaper

The latest beta version of the app that was released this week included a feature to change the chat window wallpaper exactly like what we have already seen on WhatsApp. The feature was first spotted by WABetainfo, a website that tracks all updates related to WhatsApp.

Signal “About” section

WhatsApp gives its users the option to set an “about” ie a status available on the WhatsApp info page. You can spot the option by going to WhatsApp’s Settings and then tapping on you display picture. Signal has also released a similar feature for its platform.

Group call limit

Signal already offers Group Calling feature to its users, however, the app only limits users to add five participants to the call. This number has been upped to eight now, the same as on WhatsApp.

Animated Stickers

WhatsApp enabled support from animated stickers last year and now the WhatsApp-rival has also added the feature to its platform. You can now create animated stickers using the desktop app on Signal and share the same with your friends.

The latest update brings support for these stickers with “Day by Day” being the first official pack.

Apart from the above, Signal is also releasing a low data mode for calls and it has already released a feature which allows the user to create a sharable link to invite people to groups.

Signal managed to reach the top spot in the category of free apps in multiple countries including India.

WhatsApp has deferred the date for its users to accept the privacy policy till May 15.

Brian Acton, who co-founded WhatsApp with Jan Koum before selling it to CEO Mark Zuckerberg for $19 billion, is aiming to add 100-200-million users in India over the next two years.