WhatsApp has been the go-to messaging application globally and the Facebook-owned app has been constantly updated with the latest security features that make the user experience more intuitive. Also Read - WhatsApp tips and tricks: List of hidden features you might not know about

WhatsApp wants to make sure that it has a competitive edge against other apps like Telegram and Slack which is why we can expect WhatsApp to add more of its user-friendly features in 2021. Also Read - WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones from January 1: Check list, what to do

We have already seen features like ‘Disappearing Messages’, ‘Always Mute’ among others introduced to the platform in 2020 so let’s take a look at what 2021 has instore for WhatsApp users. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: How to send New Year 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Ringtone for Group Calls

Multiple reports online have said that WhatsApp will receive a feature that will let users assign a separate ringtone for WhatsApp Group calls. With the feature, users will be able to differentiate between a single call and a group call. WhatsApp will not make any changes to the current single caller ringtone post the group call update.

It is not confirmed whether the same update will be rolled out for Group Video calls as well.

Multiple device support

WhatsApp allows its users to use the same account on the desktop using the browser version called WhatsApp Web. With the feature you are just able to mirror your mobile WhatsApp account on the desktop but for the feature to work you mobile WhatsApp should always be connected to the internet.

However, WhatsApp is working on an update that will allow its users to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices without worrying about dependability on the source of the app. Recently a screenshot of the feature was shared online which means that it is on its way to WhatsApp users.

New Wallpaper Feature

A new Wallpaper Feature was spotted in the beta version of the app for Android which allows users to choose a different wallpaper based on the theme used in the app. WABetaInfo reports that “when you want to choose a default wallpaper, the app will ask if you want to download the WhatsApp Wallpaper app, an official application that provides Wallpapers.”

The platform has also been working to make improvements for its iOS users who have been facing issues with the app’s wallpaper feature.

WhatsApp Web Calling

WhatsApp users on the desktop have bee pushing for the company to add a calling feature to the app and it seems WhatsApp will oblige in 2021. The platform is expected to add a voice and video calling feature to WhatsApp which has also been spotted in the beta version of the app. The feature has been rolled out to a select few users in the US but it is expected that the final version will come to the desktop in 2021.

WhatsApp Terms and Privacy Policy

WhatsApp users will be required to agree to WhatsApp’s terms and policies when they enter 2021 as failing to do so lead to your WhatsApp account being deleted. This is the company’s way to weed out some of the fake and spam accounts that have been plaguing the platform for a long time.

WhatsApp will reportedly update its terms of service on 8 February though these dates are subject to change.