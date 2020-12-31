comscore Top WhatsApp features expected to come in 2021 | BGR India
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Here are the top 5 WhatsApp features expected to come in 2021
News

Here are the top 5 WhatsApp features expected to come in 2021

Apps

WhatsApp is expected to push new features like Group calling ringtone, WhatsApp Web calling and more for its users in 2021.

  • Published: December 31, 2020 12:27 PM IST
WhatsApp features in 2021

Here's a list of top WhatsApp features you may not know about. (Representational Image)

WhatsApp has been the go-to messaging application globally and the Facebook-owned app has been constantly updated with the latest security features that make the user experience more intuitive. Also Read - WhatsApp tips and tricks: List of hidden features you might not know about

WhatsApp wants to make sure that it has a competitive edge against other apps like Telegram and Slack which is why we can expect WhatsApp to add more of its user-friendly features in 2021. Also Read - WhatsApp will not work on these smartphones from January 1: Check list, what to do

We have already seen features like ‘Disappearing Messages’, ‘Always Mute’ among others introduced to the platform in 2020 so let’s take a look at what 2021 has instore for WhatsApp users. Also Read - Happy New Year 2021: How to send New Year 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Ringtone for Group Calls

Multiple reports online have said that WhatsApp will receive a feature that will let users assign a separate ringtone for WhatsApp Group calls. With the feature, users will be able to differentiate between a single call and a group call. WhatsApp will not make any changes to the current single caller ringtone post the group call update.

It is not confirmed whether the same update will be rolled out for Group Video calls as well.

Multiple device support

WhatsApp allows its users to use the same account on the desktop using the browser version called WhatsApp Web. With the feature you are just able to mirror your mobile WhatsApp account on the desktop but for the feature to work you mobile WhatsApp should always be connected to the internet.

However, WhatsApp is working on an update that will allow its users to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices without worrying about dependability on the source of the app. Recently a screenshot of the feature was shared online which means that it is on its way to WhatsApp users.

New Wallpaper Feature

A new Wallpaper Feature was spotted in the beta version of the app for Android which allows users to choose a different wallpaper based on the theme used in the app. WABetaInfo reports that “when you want to choose a default wallpaper, the app will ask if you want to download the WhatsApp Wallpaper app, an official application that provides Wallpapers.”

The platform has also been working to make improvements for its iOS users who have been facing issues with the app’s wallpaper feature.

WhatsApp Web Calling

WhatsApp users on the desktop have bee pushing for the company to add a calling feature to the app and it seems WhatsApp will oblige in 2021. The platform is expected to add a voice and video calling feature to WhatsApp which has also been spotted in the beta version of the app. The feature has been rolled out to a select few users in the US but it is expected that the final version will come to the desktop in 2021.

WhatsApp Terms and Privacy Policy

WhatsApp users will be required to agree to WhatsApp’s terms and policies when they enter 2021 as failing to do so lead to your WhatsApp account being deleted. This is the company’s way to weed out some of the fake and spam accounts that have been plaguing the platform for a long time.

WhatsApp will reportedly update its terms of service on 8 February though these dates are subject to change.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 12:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful
News
Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful
Top smartwatches launched in 2020 that you can buy in India

Photo Gallery

Top smartwatches launched in 2020 that you can buy in India

Here are the top 5 smartwatches launched in 2020 that you can buy

Photo Gallery

Here are the top 5 smartwatches launched in 2020 that you can buy

New year's curfew killing the mood? Here are five apps to help organize a virtual party

Apps

New year's curfew killing the mood? Here are five apps to help organize a virtual party

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know about

Apps

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know about

Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

News

Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful

New year's curfew killing the mood? Here are five apps to help organize a virtual party

Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

Google now lists all of its premium subscriptions on its online store

BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp expected to add these features for its users in 2021

Apps

WhatsApp expected to add these features for its users in 2021
WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know about

Apps

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know about
WhatsApp will not work on these phones from January 1, 2021

Apps

WhatsApp will not work on these phones from January 1, 2021
Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

Features

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion
How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Apps

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2021 : Samsung 6 जनवरी को पेश करेगा नए प्रोडक्ट्स, Galaxy 21 सीरीज भी होगी लॉन्च?

Nokia 7.3 5G को किया गया स्पॉट, दमदार बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Motorola Nio की डिटेल्स आई सामने, इन फीचर्स के साथ जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Google ने अनोखा डूडल बनाकर 2020 को कहा अलविदा, क्लिक करते ही स्क्रीन हो जाएगी रंगीन

Hindware Agnis iPro एयर प्यूरीफायर रिव्यू : वैल्यू फॉर मनी डिवाइस

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful
News
Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful
New year's curfew killing the mood? Here are five apps to help organize a virtual party

Apps

New year's curfew killing the mood? Here are five apps to help organize a virtual party
Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

News

Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?
Google now lists all of its premium subscriptions on its online store

News

Google now lists all of its premium subscriptions on its online store
BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

News

BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers