WhatsApp chief confirms iPad app is a possibility

Here’s what WhatsApp chief has to say about launching an iPad app

However, there is no timeline of launch available for WhatsApp's iPad app available yet.

WhatsApp users have demanded the company to launch a native iPad app for a long time. So far, the Meta-owned messaging app has eluded the possibility of introducing an iPad app. But that might change soon as WhatsApp’s boss Will Cathcart has confirmed the possibility of introducing an app for the iPads. Also Read - WhatsApp revamped media picker spotted online, new animations likely coming to desktop app soon

In an interview with The Verge, the WhatsApp boss said that people have long demanded an iPad app and the company would love to do it. “We’d love to do it,” Cathcart said. Also Read - WhatsApp update brings Focus Mode, new voice messages feature to iPhones

Though the WhatsApp head didn’t commit on a timeline for launch, he did say that now the company had the underlying technology that is needed for such an app to work. “We did a lot of work on the technology for supporting multiple devices,” the WhatsApp boss said while referencing the limited public beta test for WhatsApp’s much-awaited multi-device functionality that the company rolled out last year. And now that the company’s desktop and web apps have the capability to sync devices without having internet connectivity in the primary device, the next logical thing would be to extend the same features to a tablet form factor. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you scan UPI QR code and pay at the Kirana store

“If I have the multi-device on, I can turn my phone off or lose my network connection and still get messages on my desktop. That would be really important for a tablet app, to be able to use the app even if your phone isn’t on. So the underlying technology is there,” Cathcart added.

At the moment, WhatsApp is available on the iPhones, the web and desktop but an app that is designed specifically for iPad’s form factor remains missing. Though reports have long touted that the company is working on an iPad specific app for a long time, little evidence has shown up to suggest that such an app is in the works at the company. But now, the WhatsApp chief says that the multi-device capability that the company has developed over the past year has paved the way for an iPad app.

That said, there is no launch timeline available yet. So, you might have to wait for quite some time for the app.

  • Published Date: January 29, 2022 9:23 AM IST

