comscore Hey Spotify hands-free audio feature set to roll out soon for all users
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Spotify rolling out a hands-free way to control your music; here's how it works
News

Spotify rolling out a hands-free way to control your music; here's how it works

Apps

Spotify is set to launch a hands-free audio assistant feature for users around the globe. The feature can be used to play and pause tracks and much more.

Hey-Spotify

Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app. The feature is called ‘Hey Spotify’ and it will be rolling out for both Android and iOS users across the globe. Also Read - Spotify adds support for 12 Indian languages in its mobile app

The new feature was first spotted by GSMArena and 9to5Mac where they have been testing it for the past couple of days. Honestly, both the Android and iOS ecosystems come with their own voice assistants that can help you pull up your favourite track or playlist without having to touch the device, however, Spotify feels it needs to add one of its own to the list as well. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 series with Snapdragon chip, Spotify turns 2 in India, Apple beats Samsung

Until now, beta testers have been able to tell that the feature is a little less handy compared to existing voice assistants as you need to keep the app open to use the “Hey Spotify” feature. Also, it will not launch when your phone is asleep or when the app is running in the background. Also Read - Spotify reveals 2021 plans: Expand to 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch

How to use the feature

To use the “Hey Spotify” feature, users need to first open the app and just say “Hey Spotify” followed by the name of the song or the playlist. You can also use the feature to launch a radio station, skip or pause a track and more. During testing, it was also found that saying “Play something I like” would pull up a random track from your daily playlist.

The phone version of the feature has been in the works for years and users will soon receive a prompt to get started with the feature in the coming days. You can toggle it manually by going to Settings>Microphone Permissions> Hey Spotify.

Hey Spotify

Why now?

It is indeed befuddling why Spotify would launch its own voice assistant when there are many better versions of the same to do the job. It seems that the company is looking to work towards its own hardware and “Hey Spotify” is another way of collecting user data and inputs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 12, 2021 3:56 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to add music to your Instagram Stories on Android, iOS: Simple steps to follow
How To
How to add music to your Instagram Stories on Android, iOS: Simple steps to follow
Clubhouse new feature to give creators 100 percent payment: Here's how it works

Apps

Clubhouse new feature to give creators 100 percent payment: Here's how it works

Top 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000

Photo Gallery

Top 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000

Top 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India: Mi 10i 5G, Realme X7 5G, Moto G 5G, and more

Photo Gallery

Top 5G smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India: Mi 10i 5G, Realme X7 5G, Moto G 5G, and more

Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

News

Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

LG Wing available at a massive discount in India, now priced at Rs 29,999

Deals

LG Wing available at a massive discount in India, now priced at Rs 29,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web

Clubhouse dat leak: 1.3 million users exposed

Xiaomi tablets with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8-series chipset likely under works

Xiaomi Mi X series launching in India on April 23, could be the Mi 11x

Xiaomi accepts Redmi Note 10 display issues, releasing a fix soon

Top 5 e-learning platforms: Udemy, MasterClass, Udacity, and more

PUBG Mobile developer to launch new game called Undawn

OnePlus 9R first impressions: That s how you refresh in 2021

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Top 5 Oppo F19 alternative: From Redmi Note 10 Pro Max to Realme Narzo 30 Pro

Related Topics

Related Stories

Hey Spotify hands-free feature coming to users globally

Apps

Hey Spotify hands-free feature coming to users globally
Spotify adds support for 12 Indian languages in its mobile app

Apps

Spotify adds support for 12 Indian languages in its mobile app
Redmi Note 10 specs confirmed to Spotify turns 2 in India: Top tech news today

News

Redmi Note 10 specs confirmed to Spotify turns 2 in India: Top tech news today
Spotify to expand in 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch

Apps

Spotify to expand in 85 new countries, Hindi support coming, and HiFi lossless tier launch
Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs

News

Spotify Wrapped 2020: How to know your top songs

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE की तस्वीर लॉन्चिंग से पहले हुई लीक, मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर्स

एक और बडा डेटा लीक, LinkedIn के 50 करोड़ यूजर्स की निजी जानकारियां हुई सार्वजनिक

Motorola ला रहा है 108MP बैक और 32MP सेल्फी कैमरे वाला फोन, भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

iQOO Z3 5G जल्द हो सकता है भारत में लॉन्च, मिलेगा 64MP कैमरा और 55W की चार्जिंग

PUBG New State ने Launch से पहले ही लहराया परचम, 1 करोड़ से ज्यादा मिले प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device
OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement

Reviews

OnePlus 9 Pro review: A workhorse but optics need improvement
Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

Reviews

Vivo X60 Pro Review: One you can’t miss

News

Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web
News
Google Lens with OCR now available for Google Photos desktop web
Clubhouse dat leak: 1.3 million users exposed

News

Clubhouse dat leak: 1.3 million users exposed
Xiaomi tablets with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8-series chipset likely under works

Mobiles

Xiaomi tablets with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8-series chipset likely under works
Xiaomi Mi X series launching in India on April 23, could be the Mi 11x

News

Xiaomi Mi X series launching in India on April 23, could be the Mi 11x
Xiaomi accepts Redmi Note 10 display issues, releasing a fix soon

News

Xiaomi accepts Redmi Note 10 display issues, releasing a fix soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers