Hike Messenger to shut down this month

is on its last leg, with CEO announcing on that the company will be shutting down its Sticker Chat app this month. Mittal in his tweet stated that the Hike Sticker Chat app is shutting down in January 2021, and that it will be replaced by two new apps – Vibe and Rush. Also Read - Today’s Tech News: OnePlus Band launched, Samsung Galaxy S20 price cut

In the announcement, Mittal stated that all the user data will be made available to download from inside of the app. After the app has been shut down, will be made available in both, Vibe and Rush. Also Read - HikeLand debuts as a virtual world to change the way people hangout online

12/ Today we’re announcing that we will be sunsetting StickerChat in Jan’21. Also Read - Hike reports 33% surge in daily time spent on its platform We thank you all for giving us your trust. We wouldn’t be here without you ❤️ All your data will be available to download in the app. Your HikeMoji will continue to be available in both Vibe & Rush! — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) January 6, 2021

Vibe by Hike will be the home to . Vibe will be an approval-only community, which you can apply on the company’s website to join. He stated that the company has already received over 1,00,000 applications for the app. He also said that the company had over 3,00,000 conversations last month, which it is looking to double this year. Rush will be a hub for small games and is currently available on the App Store and will soon be available on the Play Store.

Whereas, Rush is a custom game app that allows users to play quick games like Carom and Ludo with their friends.

To recall, Hike Sticker Chat was originally launched in April, 2019 in over 40 Indian languages. Mittal in a tweet stated that “India won’t have its own messenger. Global network effects are too strong (unless India bans Western companies).”

India won’t have its own messenger. Global network effects are too strong (unless India bans Western companies)@telegram UX, Groups better than @signalapp Both are very good. As entities they have the right incentives (more aligned with consumers) unlike FB products. — Kavin Bharti Mittal (@kavinbm) January 10, 2021

All of these new developments from Hike come just after has been caught in a controversy surrounding its new privacy policy, wherein user have to share their personal data with or agree to not use WhatsApp after February 8.