comscore How to block someone on Instagram, Instagram blocking feature
  • Home
  • Apps
  • How to block someone on Instagram using smartphone and desktop
News

How to block someone on Instagram using smartphone and desktop

Apps

Here's how you can block someone on Instagram using the smartphones or the desktop. The person you block will not be notified.

How to block someone on Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular photo-sharing apps on the smartphone and the desktop as it caters to billions of users across the globe. The platform provides a host of features for its users that not only help them share their content with their followers but also help keep their content engaging with the help of filters and effects. Also Read - Instagram 'Top 9' trend alert: Know why to stay away from fake 'Best 9' apps

As much as Instagram promises an intuitive experience for its users, privacy is also a key element that many are concerned about. Since it is an open platform there are chances you might run into unwelcome rogues. Also Read - Google testing search feature that will show short videos from TikTok, Instagram

Online harassment is prevalent on social media platforms which is why Instagram offers its users the option to block the accounts that they feel would disturb their social media sanity. The easiest way to rid yourself from such a problem is to block the account. Also Read - Here's how you can download, save and use Instagram filters and effects on your account

So, here’s how you can block someone on Instagram using your smartphone or the desktop.

How to block someone on Instagram using a smartphone

1. First you need to select the account that you want to block. Go to the person’s Instagram profile.

Instagram block option

2. On the profile, tap on the three-dot hamburger menu on the top right corner.

Instagram blocking

3. Next you can select the ‘Block xyz’ option which appears in the pop-up window.

4. The user will then let be shifted to your blocked accounts list and they will not be notified that they have been blocked.

 

How to block someone on Instagram using the desktop

Blocking a user via the desktop app isn’t much different than doing it on a smartphone. On the desktop:

1. Go to www.instagram.com  and log into your account.

2. Select the account that you want to block by typing their ID/name on the search bar.

Instagram block desktop

3. On their profile, click on the three-dot hamburger menu on the right side of the page.

Instagram block desktop

4. You will get an option to ‘Block this user’.

How to unblock a user on Instagram

There are times when people accidentally block a user on Instagram or would want to unblock someone at a later date. To unblock a user on the app, go to Settings>Privacy and in ‘Connections’ you will find the ‘Blocked Accounts’ option. In ‘Blocked Accounts’, you will see a list of people (if any) that you have blocked and you can unblock the user by tapping on the ‘Unblock’ option.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 5:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme announces winter sale: See offers on Realme Watch. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more devices
Deals
Realme announces winter sale: See offers on Realme Watch. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more devices
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing

Reviews

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Here's how you can block someone on Instagram using the smartphone app or desktop

Apps

Here's how you can block someone on Instagram using the smartphone app or desktop

Best in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 January 2021: Top five smartphone picks

Photo Gallery

Best in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 January 2021: Top five smartphone picks

Best in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 January 2021: Top five smartphone picks

Photo Gallery

Best in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 January 2021: Top five smartphone picks

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 9 Pro to get 45W wireless charging to up the wireless charging game

Realme announces winter sale: See offers on Realme Watch. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more devices

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked

Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

Here's how you can block someone on Instagram using the smartphone app or desktop

Apps

Here's how you can block someone on Instagram using the smartphone app or desktop
Beware! This fake Instagram 'Top 9' trend app can delete your account

News

Beware! This fake Instagram 'Top 9' trend app can delete your account
Google testing new 'Short videos' feature

Apps

Google testing new 'Short videos' feature
Here's how you can download and save filters and effects on your account

How To

Here's how you can download and save filters and effects on your account
How to download Instagram videos, photos, and Stories

How To

How to download Instagram videos, photos, and Stories

हिंदी समाचार

अलर्ट! 10 करोड़ से अधिक डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड यूजर्स का डेटा लीक

Discount on Realme C15: Flipkart पर सेल, 10 हजार रुपये से कम में मिल रहा 6000mAh बैटरी और 5 कैमरे वाला फोन

Oppo के इस स्मार्टफोन ने तोड़ा AnTuTu रिकॉर्ड! मिल सकते हैं जबरदस्त फीचर्स

BSNL का तगड़ा ऑफर, अब 31 मार्च तक करें सस्ते में रिचार्ज

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

OnePlus 9 Pro to get 45W wireless charging to up the wireless charging game
News
OnePlus 9 Pro to get 45W wireless charging to up the wireless charging game
Realme announces winter sale: See offers on Realme Watch. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more devices

Deals

Realme announces winter sale: See offers on Realme Watch. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more devices
Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked

Mobiles

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked
Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Gaming

Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers