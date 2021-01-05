Instagram is one of the most popular photo-sharing apps on the smartphone and the desktop as it caters to billions of users across the globe. The platform provides a host of features for its users that not only help them share their content with their followers but also help keep their content engaging with the help of filters and effects. Also Read - Instagram 'Top 9' trend alert: Know why to stay away from fake 'Best 9' apps

As much as Instagram promises an intuitive experience for its users, privacy is also a key element that many are concerned about. Since it is an open platform there are chances you might run into unwelcome rogues.

Online harassment is prevalent on social media platforms which is why Instagram offers its users the option to block the accounts that they feel would disturb their social media sanity. The easiest way to rid yourself from such a problem is to block the account.

So, here’s how you can block someone on Instagram using your smartphone or the desktop.

How to block someone on Instagram using a smartphone

1. First you need to select the account that you want to block. Go to the person’s Instagram profile.

2. On the profile, tap on the three-dot hamburger menu on the top right corner.

3. Next you can select the ‘Block xyz’ option which appears in the pop-up window.

4. The user will then let be shifted to your blocked accounts list and they will not be notified that they have been blocked.

How to block someone on Instagram using the desktop

Blocking a user via the desktop app isn’t much different than doing it on a smartphone. On the desktop:

1. Go to www.instagram.com and log into your account.

2. Select the account that you want to block by typing their ID/name on the search bar.

3. On their profile, click on the three-dot hamburger menu on the right side of the page.

4. You will get an option to ‘Block this user’.

How to unblock a user on Instagram

There are times when people accidentally block a user on Instagram or would want to unblock someone at a later date. To unblock a user on the app, go to Settings>Privacy and in ‘Connections’ you will find the ‘Blocked Accounts’ option. In ‘Blocked Accounts’, you will see a list of people (if any) that you have blocked and you can unblock the user by tapping on the ‘Unblock’ option.