How to book your next Uber ride via WhatsApp

The integration is now rolling out in Lucknow first and will be available for users in New Delhi starting next year. Additionally, the service is currently available in just the English language but according to Uber, it will be expanded to other Indian languages soon.

Riders can now book Uber rides via WhatsApp

Uber has partnered with WhatsApp to allow its users to book cabs via the messaging platform. As per the cab service, this will allow users to book cabs even if they do not have the Uber app on their phones. Starting from registration to booking a ride to getting the trip receipt, all can now be managed via WhatsApp chatbot. Also Read - Over 20 lakh WhatsApp accounts were banned in India in the month of October

The integration is now rolling out in Lucknow first and will be available for users in New Delhi starting next year. Additionally, the service is currently available in just the English language but according to Uber, it will be expanded to other Indian languages soon. Notably, this service will be available for all existing and new users who registered with only a phone number on the Uber app. Also Read - How to send WhatsApp messages without saving a number: Follow these simple steps

The company has assured that users booking the cab via WhatsApp will get the same safety features and insurance protections as the ones who book their ride via the Uber app. All users will be able to see the name of the driver and license plate of the driver on booking. They will be able to track the location of the driver en route to the pickup point, and they can even speak to them anonymously using a masked number. The WhatsApp chat flow will also notify the rider about safety guidelines, including how to reach Uber in case of emergencies. Also Read - WhatsApp new Desktop app gets the first beta update: Here's what's new

You can now book Uber rides via WhatsApp. Image: Pixabay

Here are a few quick steps that you can follow to book an Uber ride via WhatsApp, given that you are residing in Lucknow at the moment.

How to book your next Uber ride via WhatsApp

1: Open the Uber chatbot on WhatsApp by messaging Uber’s business account number, scanning a QR code or by clicking a link to open the chat and send “Hi”

2: Enter the generated OTP confirming that you agree to Uber’s terms and conditions

3: You can then text your pickup address or share your current location via WhatsApp, followed by drop off address

4: Choose the preferred ride option: Uber Go, Uber Auto, Uber Moto

That’s it, you will then get all the details of the ride along with the driver’s name.

  • Published Date: December 2, 2021 1:24 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 2, 2021 1:46 PM IST

Best Sellers