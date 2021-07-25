How to create your own Memoji on iPhone for fun conversations

What would we have done without emojis? Addressing sorrowful messages, reacting to a “ROFL” message, and many more emotion-induced messages would have been difficult. Apple understood our growing emotions for emoticons back in 2017 and introduced animated emojis called Animoji. The extension of this is Memoji that lets you create something more personalised. Also Read - HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to bring stickers to WhatsApp

iPhone users (even the ones in the Android ecosystem) would know what the fuss is all about but if you are new to the game and are all about emoting, here’s a look at how it’s done. Also Read - WWDC 2019: Apple announces iOS 13, iPad OS, watchOS 6, New Mac Pro, MacOS Catalina, and more

What are Memojis, Animojis?

But first, let’s know what are they. Animojis are the animated avatars of emoticons that are available. Memojis are reflections of how you are. You can create short videos of them and send them across to strike a fun conversation. Both of them are customised versions of you with your voice and facial expressions. This is similar to how Bitmoji on Snapchat works like. If you have used Snapchat, you would know what we are talking about. Also Read - Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji, AT&T users also get ‘fake’ 5G icon

For Animojis, there are a number of supported emojis such as Mouse, Octopus, Cow, Giraffe, Shark, Owl, Boar, Monkey, Robot, Cat, Dog, Alien, Fox, Poop, Pig, Panda, Rabbit, Chicken, Unicorn, Lion, Dragon, Skull, Bear, Tiger, Koala, Dinosaur, Ghost. We can expect more to come with iOS 15.

These are created with the help of Apple’s TrueDepth sensor system that is specifically made for Face ID to work accurately. The system, comprising a number of sensors, maps the entire face, analyses the muscle movements, and mirrors your facial expressions.

How to create Memojis?

Now that we have an idea about what we are about to create, here’s how to create them:

Step 1: Open the Message app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the new message icon in the top right corner.

Step 3: You will see a number of options right above the type bar. Select the Memoji option.

Step 4: Now, just swipe right and tap on the plus icon to create a Memoji.

Step 5: The steps involve a number of things. You will have to choose the skin tone that matches you and your cheek type. You will also be required to choose whether or not you want freckles or a beauty spot.

Step 6: Now move to the hairstyle and choose from a variety of options that suits you best.

Step 7: Once done, choose the brow colour and type. You can also choose to add a forehead mark or a brow piercing.

Step 8: This step is about the eyes. Select the eye colour, eye shape, eyelashes, and eyeliner or eyeshadow maybe. You also have to choose a head shape.

Step 9: Here are more things to select. A nose shape, nose piercings (if you want), lip shape, lip colour, teeth, mouth piercings, or tongue piercings (if any).

Step 10: A few more things are left. Select earrings (if you want), an audio product maybe, sideburns, beard or moustache if needed, eyewear, or headgear.

Step 11: Now once you are satisfied with your Memoji, tap on the Done option to get done.

These will be automatically converted into stickers too so that you can send them via iMessage, mail, or other messaging apps.

How to send Memojis, Animojis?

This is simple too. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Head to the Message app.

Step 2: Open a new chat or an existing chat.

Step 3: Tap on the Memoji option and swipe left to start recording. This is also where you will find the Animoji options. You can create a recording of up to 30 seconds. Look at the MemojiÁnimoji and make the expressions you want while your record. You can replace the Memoji with another but with the same recording. Just tap on another Memoji that you made.

Step 4: You can send the Memoji stickers by tapping on the sticker (present on the left side of the Memoji option). You can also send a Memoji as a sticker by tapping on it and dragging it to the chat.

How to use Memoji during FaceTime calls?

You can also implement Memojis during a FaceTime call. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Tap on the FaceTime app.

Step 2: Start a video call with someone and when you are in the call, just tap on the Effects option.

Step 3: Select the Memoji or Animoji you want and this way, you will be able to have a call with you disguising as the Memoji of your choice.

You can also edit or delete existing Memojis. This can be done by visiting the Message > tapping on a new or old chat > selecting the Memoji option > and then choosing the More option. From there, you can edit, duplicate, or even delete your Memoji.

How do you like Apple‘s Memoji or Animoji? Comment below and let us know!