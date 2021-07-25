comscore How to create your own Memoji on iPhone for fun conversations
  • Home
  • Apps
  • How to create your own Memoji on iPhone for fun conversations
News

How to create your own Memoji on iPhone for fun conversations

Apps

Want to bring life to an emoji that looks somewhat like you? Apple's Memoji allows you to do so and here's what you need to do.

memoji animoji

Image: Apple

What would we have done without emojis? Addressing sorrowful messages, reacting to a “ROFL” message, and many more emotion-induced messages would have been difficult. Apple understood our growing emotions for emoticons back in 2017 and introduced animated emojis called Animoji. The extension of this is Memoji that lets you create something more personalised. Also Read - HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to bring stickers to WhatsApp

iPhone users (even the ones in the Android ecosystem) would know what the fuss is all about but if you are new to the game and are all about emoting, here’s a look at how it’s done. Also Read - WWDC 2019: Apple announces iOS 13, iPad OS, watchOS 6, New Mac Pro, MacOS Catalina, and more

What are Memojis, Animojis?

But first, let’s know what are they. Animojis are the animated avatars of emoticons that are available. Memojis are reflections of how you are. You can create short videos of them and send them across to strike a fun conversation. Both of them are customised versions of you with your voice and facial expressions. This is similar to how Bitmoji on Snapchat works like. If you have used Snapchat, you would know what we are talking about. Also Read - Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji, AT&T users also get ‘fake’ 5G icon

For Animojis, there are a number of supported emojis such as Mouse, Octopus, Cow, Giraffe, Shark, Owl, Boar, Monkey, Robot, Cat, Dog, Alien, Fox, Poop, Pig, Panda, Rabbit, Chicken, Unicorn, Lion, Dragon, Skull, Bear, Tiger, Koala, Dinosaur, Ghost. We can expect more to come with iOS 15.

These are created with the help of Apple’s TrueDepth sensor system that is specifically made for Face ID to work accurately. The system, comprising a number of sensors, maps the entire face, analyses the muscle movements, and mirrors your facial expressions.

How to create Memojis?

Now that we have an idea about what we are about to create, here’s how to create them:

Step 1: Open the Message app on your iPhone.

Step 2: Tap on the new message icon in the top right corner.

Step 3: You will see a number of options right above the type bar. Select the Memoji option.

Step 4: Now, just swipe right and tap on the plus icon to create a Memoji.

Step 5: The steps involve a number of things. You will have to choose the skin tone that matches you and your cheek type. You will also be required to choose whether or not you want freckles or a beauty spot.

Step 6: Now move to the hairstyle and choose from a variety of options that suits you best.

how to make memoji

Step 7: Once done, choose the brow colour and type. You can also choose to add a forehead mark or a brow piercing.

Step 8: This step is about the eyes. Select the eye colour, eye shape, eyelashes, and eyeliner or eyeshadow maybe. You also have to choose a head shape.

Step 9: Here are more things to select. A nose shape, nose piercings (if you want), lip shape, lip colour, teeth, mouth piercings, or tongue piercings (if any).

Step 10: A few more things are left. Select earrings (if you want), an audio product maybe, sideburns, beard or moustache if needed, eyewear, or headgear.

Step 11: Now once you are satisfied with your Memoji, tap on the Done option to get done.

These will be automatically converted into stickers too so that you can send them via iMessage, mail, or other messaging apps.

How to send Memojis, Animojis?

This is simple too. Here’s what to do:

Step 1: Head to the Message app.

Step 2: Open a new chat or an existing chat.

how to send memoji animoji

Step 3: Tap on the Memoji option and swipe left to start recording. This is also where you will find the Animoji options. You can create a recording of up to 30 seconds. Look at the MemojiÁnimoji and make the expressions you want while your record. You can replace the Memoji with another but with the same recording. Just tap on another Memoji that you made.

Step 4: You can send the Memoji stickers by tapping on the sticker (present on the left side of the Memoji option). You can also send a Memoji as a sticker by tapping on it and dragging it to the chat.

How to use Memoji during FaceTime calls?

You can also implement Memojis during a FaceTime call. Just follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Tap on the FaceTime app.

Step 2: Start a video call with someone and when you are in the call, just tap on the Effects option.

Step 3: Select the Memoji or Animoji you want and this way, you will be able to have a call with you disguising as the Memoji of your choice.

You can also edit or delete existing Memojis. This can be done by visiting the Message > tapping on a new or old chat > selecting the Memoji option > and then choosing the More option. From there, you can edit, duplicate, or even delete your Memoji.

How do you like Apple‘s Memoji or Animoji? Comment below and let us know!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2021 6:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Poco X3 GT will get 67W fast charging similar to the F3 GT in India

MIUI 13 to add 3GB of RAM to any Xiaomi phone with its memory expansion feature

iPhone 13 to come with faster charging as compared to iPhone 12

New avatar of Google Chrome s offline dinosaur game: How you can play

Ban Shein products sale on Amazon India: Delhi HC sends notice to centre

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

How to clear YouTube search history

Related Topics

Related Stories

How to create your own Memoji on iPhone for fun conversations

Apps

How to create your own Memoji on iPhone for fun conversations
HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to port to WhatsApp

News

HikeMoji comes out of beta; adds option to port to WhatsApp
WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced

News

WWDC 2019: Here is everything Apple announced
Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji

News

Apple iOS 12.2 developer beta 2 brings four new Animoji
Nokia Camera app ported, brings Animojis to any Android 8.0 Oreo smartphone

News

Nokia Camera app ported, brings Animojis to any Android 8.0 Oreo smartphone

हिंदी समाचार

Clubhouse के जरिए 380 करोड़ यूजर्स के मोबाइल नंबर लीक

iPhone 13 में होगा iPhone 12 से ज्यादा फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट, जानें लॉन्च डेट और खास बातें

How to play Free Fire on PC: बिना पैसा खर्च किए, कम्प्यूटर पर ऐसे चलेगा फ्री फायर

Xiaomi जल्द लॉन्च करेगा MIUI 13, हर फोन में मिलेगा एक्सट्रा वर्चुअल 3GB RAM

iPhone X से क्लिक हुई इस फोटो ने जिताया भारतीय फोटोग्राफर को iPhone Photography Awards

Latest Videos

How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

News

Poco X3 GT will get 67W fast charging similar to the F3 GT in India
News
Poco X3 GT will get 67W fast charging similar to the F3 GT in India
MIUI 13 to add 3GB of RAM to any Xiaomi phone with its memory expansion feature

News

MIUI 13 to add 3GB of RAM to any Xiaomi phone with its memory expansion feature
iPhone 13 to come with faster charging as compared to iPhone 12

News

iPhone 13 to come with faster charging as compared to iPhone 12
New avatar of Google Chrome s offline dinosaur game: How you can play

News

New avatar of Google Chrome s offline dinosaur game: How you can play
Ban Shein products sale on Amazon India: Delhi HC sends notice to centre

News

Ban Shein products sale on Amazon India: Delhi HC sends notice to centre

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers