WhatsApp is the world's biggest messaging platform that connects billions of users across the globe. The Facebook-owned app is available as a free service for its users and supports multiple platforms like Android, iOS and even works on the desktop.

WhatsApp offers a slew of features to secure conversations online and it also gives users the option to lock their WhatsApp accounts on their smartphones using biometric security like a fingerprint. Apple iPhone users can also lock their WhatsApp account using Face ID. Let's dive in to see how you can use these features.

How to lock WhatsApp using fingerprint

To lock your WhatsApp using fingerprint:

1. Go to WhatsApp Settings and select Account.

2. In Account, tap on Privacy.

3. You need to scroll down to the last option in Privacy which read ‘Fingerprint lock’.

4. You need to enable the ‘Unlock with Fingerprint’ option on the app.

5. You will then need to register a fingerprint (if not already enabled) and then the app will ask after how long you would need WhatsApp to lock the app.

WhatsApp also gives you the option to preview the sender and message text inside new message notifications.

This security feature ensures that even if your smartphone falls into the wrong hands your WhatsApp messages will be protected.

Since the iPhone now offers support for FaceID, WhatsApp users can protect their account using the phones FaceID feature.

How to lock WhatsApp on iPhone using Face ID

To lock WhatsApp using Face ID:

1. Go to WhatsApp Settings and tap on the ‘Account’ option.

2. Select the ‘Screen Lock’ option in ‘Account’.

3. You then need to enable the ‘Require Face ID’ option.

4. The app will give you the option to select the time window after which WhatsApp should lock the app.

Other WhatsApp Security features

WhatsApp offers an array of security features for its users apart from fingerprint security. WhatsApp users can also activate two-factor authentication on their account so that their WhatsApp account is not compromised against social hacking.

You also get privacy features like Disappearing Messages, end-to-end encryption and the ability to lock your profile picture from unknown users.

WhatsApp keeps pushing security features and updates for its users which keeps it shoulder to shoulder with competing messaging platforms like Telegram and Slack.