How to lock your Netflix profile so that people can't snoop in on you

If you are a Netflix subscriber, sharing your Netflix ID and password with numerous people won't be new to you. One Netflix account is often seen being shared with multiple other users and this is a ritual us humans follow to save the hefty subscriber fee the popular OTT platform charges.

This is when keeping things private can become a tad bit difficult. If you find yourself in the same situation and wants to keep your Netflix profile safe and distant from the reach of either your friends or family, you will now be sorted henceforth. For we are here to tell how you can lock your profile so that no one gets to know the content you are watching.

While you can't hide your profile, you can certainly protect it with a password so that unintended people aren't able to check out your Netflix profile until you want them to, of course.

How to lock your Netflix profile?

There are simple steps to follow and it will possibly take a few minutes of your time. For this, you need to head to Netflix’s web version. Here’s what needs to be done:

Step 1: Once you are on the Netflix website, log in with your credentials.

Step 2: Now, you will see the page that displays all the profiles. Tap on the one you want to lock.

Step 3: You will now have to select the Account option with the profile picture that is placed in the top right corner.

Step 4: Scroll down a bit to get to the ‘Profile & Parental Controls’ option.

Step 5: This option will be accompanied by a small inverted triangle. Tap on it to see more options.

Step 6: You will now see a Profile Lock option. Select it and enter your Netflix password to authenticate.

Step 7: Now all you need to do is set a 4-digit PIN on your profile, confirm the passcode, and you are good to go.

A few minutes later, your Netflix profile will be secured with a PIN and no one (except for the ones you want) will be able to access the content you are watching.

