Google has announced that WhatsApp chat history migration from iOS to Android will now become easier. The condition, however, for smooth transfer of messages from an iPhone to Android is that it should either be a Pixel phone or a new device running Android 12.

Notably, the ability to transfer WhatsApp history was already available for Samsung devices, but it will now enhance the experience on other Android-based devices as well. The transfer process is relatively simple provided your WhatsApp is up to date on both iPhone and the Android device.

"Switching to a new phone can be a daunting experience, especially if you are moving to a completely different operating system. We want to make this process easier, so with the recent Android 12 release, we added the ability to transfer all your essentials by connecting your iPhone with your new Android phone using a cable. With your permission, Android automatically matches and installs the same apps from Google Play, and lets you easily bring your SMS and iMessage history with you, along with photos, videos, contacts, calendars and more," Google mentioned in a blog post.

How to transfer WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to an Android 12 device

Google notes for WhatsApp history migration, all one requires is a USB-C to Lightning cable to get started. While setting up the new Android phone, you will be prompted to scan a QR code with your iOS device which will then let you start the transfer process.

The tech giant cites that while the data gets copied from your iPhone to the new Android device, there won’t be any interruption of new messages popping up on the old device. The feature has been made available for users starting October 26.

“Starting today, you can safely transfer your chat history and memories from your WhatsApp account on iPhone to Android. We worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you,” the company stated.

As mentioned earlier, Google rolled out the ability to transfer old WhatsApp messages from iPhones to Samsung Galaxy devices in August this year. The functionality has now been extended to other Android devices including its very own Pixel devices. Alternately one can transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone by heading to Settings > Chats > Move Chats to Android which will migrate texts, photos, and voice messages.

“This transfer capability is available on Samsung Galaxy devices and now on all Pixel phones, and will become available on new smartphones that launch with Android 12,” Google said.

Interestingly, the new Android OS even allows the sync and install of the same iOS apps from Google Play. According to The Verge, the tech giant is said to be working with other OEMs to ensure that the phones with Android 12 offer transfer support right out of the box.