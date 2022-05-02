comscore How to turn on subtitles on YouTube videos: Step by step guide
News

How to view subtitles on YouTube videos

Apps

YouTube viewers can change the default settings for captions on your computer or mobile device.

Youtube

YouTube Videos: How to turn on captions

YouTube has an option called Captions (Subtitles) which is built to provide assistance to viewers who have difficulty understanding the audio. This feature also helps the deaf in viewing media. Also Read - Indian govt blocks 16 YouTube channels, including 6 from Pakistan for spreading fake news

Captions (subtitles) are available on videos where the owner has added them, and on some videos where YouTube automatically adds them. You can change the default settings for captions on your computer or mobile device. Also Read - How to download YouTube videos for offline viewing

How to turn captions on or off on YouTube

-Go to the video you’d like to watch.
-If captions are available, will be visible on the bottom right of the video player.
-To turn on Captions, click.
-To turn off captions, click again. Also Read - How to remix YouTube Shorts

YouTube caption settings on TV & game consoles

You can select or change your caption settings on any TV, game console, or media device that supports YouTube.

-Pause the video you’re playing.
-Tap Captions
-Select the language you want Captions in.
-Select Caption style.
-Select the settings you want to customize. You can change the font and its appearance. You can also change the background and window that the captions are displayed in.

In addition to captions, there’s also an option to view YouTube videos offline.

How YouTube content creators can add subtitles to their videos

-Create subtitles and captions
-Sign in to YouTube Studio.
-From the left menu, select Subtitles.
-Click the video that you’d like to edit.
-Click ADD LANGUAGE and select your language.
-Under subtitles, click ADD.

Note: You can also add subtitles and captions during the upload process.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2022 8:41 PM IST

