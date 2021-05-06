How to use find COVID-19 vaccine slot using Paytm app

Paytm introduced a new tool inside of its main app, which provides users with help to find available slots for COVID-19 vaccines in their area. This feature is called “COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder tool” and is now available inside of the Paytm app for both Android and iOS devices. The tool acquires real-time data from the CoWIN platform to find and showcase users vaccination slots. Also Read - How to buy the right oxygen concentrator in India: 5 tips to keep in mind

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma announced the feature rollout news via Twitter. Users will be able to check vaccine slot information by entering their pin code or district in the Paytm app. They will also get a notification when more slots become available. Also Read - How to download COVID-19 vaccine certificate via Aarogya Setu, CoWIN

We are launching a new tool for users to find COVID Vaccine slots and set for alerts when new slots open up for their locality. @Paytm checks for availability real-time and alerts users via Paytm Chat when a new slot opens up.https://t.co/WvJa7CRxxO Also Read - Fake COVID-19 vaccine registration SMSes are circulating malware in India Pls spread awareness. — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) May 6, 2021

Paytm’s Vaccine Slot Finder currently has options for 18+ and 45+ age groups and shows available slots for the next four weeks. If the app does not show any available slots then users can choose to be notified by Paytm Chat when a slot opens up. If a slot is available then the user will be taken to the Co-WIN website or app to book their appointment.

Paytm’s Vaccine Slot Finder can only check the availability of slots in real-time by procuring data from the CoWIN platform, but it cannot be used to book appointments. That can only be done using CoWIN, UMANG and Aarogya Setu.

How to check available COVID-19 vaccine slots?