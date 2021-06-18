comscore Snapchat Cartoon 3D Style Lens: How to use viral Snapchat filter to turn photos to cartoon
Snapchat Cartoon 3D Style Lens: How to use viral Snapchat filter to turn photos to cartoon

Snapchat recently released a new Cartoon 3D Style Lens or filter that lets users to transform into a cartoon character. Here's how to use the Snapchat filter. Check it out here.

Snapchat recently released a new Cartoon 3D Style Lens or Filter that basically lets users to transform into a cartoon character. Snapchat has revealed that since the release of the filter, millions of users have globally engaged with the lens and has been viewed more than 1.7 billion times. The Snapchat filter has now gone viral and everyone is using it. Also Read - Accidently broke Snapchat streak with friends? Here's how to restore it

The Cartoon 3D Style can transform users’ photo or video into a cartoon character. The interesting bit is, the lens automatically adds the lens/filter the moment you turn your camera. Users need not adjust or edit or convert the image at any given point. Another interesting bit here is, you can apply the lens to your old photos or videos as well. Also Read - New Spectacles, Snap Story Studio and more announced at Snapchat Partner Summit 2021

So, it is not required for you to click photos/shoot videos at the moment to try out the filter. You can use the cartoon lens on the existing photos or videos available in your phone’s Gallery as well. In case of more than one person in the frame, the filter chooses one face to transform into a cartoon character. Snapchat allows you to select the face in this situation. Also Read - Snap brings Story Studio standalone video editing app but only for some users

In addition to the cartoon filter, Snapchat allows users to also add music. The company says, the cartoon lens has been used by a number of Snap Stars including singer Neha Kakkar, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani, social influencers Sunny Chopra, Adita Raval, Vishal Pandey, among others. “Snapchatters are showing what a modern-day princess looks like, performing a one-person show of Frozen and Toy Story, sharing their reaction to the Lens, and even trying it on a Vin Diesel Fast & Furious action figure,” Snapchat stated.

Snapchat Cartoon 3D Style lens/filter is available globally now. Here are steps to use it and turn your photo or videos to cartoon character.

How to use Snapchat cartoon filter

Step 1: Open Snapchat app

Step 2: Tap on the emoji icon and head to the Explore section.

Step 3: Go on to type “Cartoon” on the search bar

Step 4: Click on Cartoon 3D Style. As mentioned, Snapchat allows users to use the camera to click photos or select photos/videos from straight from the phone’s gallery.

