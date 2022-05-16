comscore Hyderabad traffic police take WhatsApp’s help for payment of traffic challans
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Hyderabad Traffic Police Take Whatsapps Help For Payment Of Traffic Challans
News

This state’s traffic police is using WhatsApp to remind people about their violations

Apps

WhatsApp is the latest entrant in the mediums through which users can receive this critical information

WhatsApp

WhatsApp new challan feature

WhatsApp is becoming widely accepted by Indian authorities. Many state governments and NGOs use the platform to connect with people on a grass-root level. The latest to join the bandwagon is Hyderabad Traffic Police. The traffic police department in Hyderabad has decided to use the popularity of the instant messaging application to deliver critical information to vehicle and driving license owners. Also Read - WhatsApp will now use your 'legal name' for UPI payments: How to find out yours

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has decided to inform motorists about violations committed while driving. They will also provide details about the penalties that will be demanded in order to clear out their dues. Prior to the WhatsApp route, the Hyderabad police used normal texts to deliver important information to vehicle owners. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new app for macOS users: Report

According to a report by Telangana Today, access to the phone numbers and residential addresses has been provided by the transport department. Using this data, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will be sending violation details on the Meta-owned messaging application. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you bring sanity to your inbox by bringing chat filters

The report quoted a senior official saying, “Vehicle owners furnish residential address details and phone number while registering vehicles. Since we now have access to more details, we will forward the challan message to WhatsApp as well.”

The Traffic Police uses their control room to send all the challans via post and message. The police personnel update the e-challan details on the website of Hyderabad Traffic Police along with the violation and the penalties. Once the traffic police has updated the website, they send a message to the concerned user about the latest traffic violation and the penalty. They also send a postal challan to the user.

WhatsApp is the latest entrant in the mediums through which users can receive this critical information. The user will also get details about paying the challan online. If they don’t opt for that route, they can go to the Meeseva at the traffic compounding booth.

The senior official said, “Also, we are planning to inform through email, but there are some constraints because all vehicle owners don’t have email accounts.”

Despite expanding their mediums and methods to pay challans in the online world, there are some users who fail to get the required details at the right time. In order to get to such users, the Traffic Police department are also organizing special drives to collect pending challans from motorists. The police department also uses special discount offers in order to promote the payment of challans on time.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 16, 2022 9:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 16, 2022 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to use your YouTube code to get free YouTube Premium
How To
How to use your YouTube code to get free YouTube Premium
List of smartphones launching in India next week

Mobiles

List of smartphones launching in India next week

Best free racing mobiles games you can download now

Photo Gallery

Best free racing mobiles games you can download now

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR sells at a record-breaking price of $142 million

Photo Gallery

Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR sells at a record-breaking price of $142 million

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India launch date announced: All we know so far

Wearables

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India launch date announced: All we know so far

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This state s traffic police is using WhatsApp send challans

Netflix is exploring the livestreaming option for stand-up specials and more

From in-person attendance to iOS 16, here all you can expect from Apple WWDC 2022

Twitter CEO: 'We need to be prepared for all scenarios'

Android Auto UI gets a makeover, split-screen mode and more

Story of the world s cheapest car: Ratan Tata reveals the idea behind Tata Nano

Top 5 Crypto Currency Apps in India

Try these Battery Saving Tips That Really Work On iPhone

Steps to Remove WhatsApp account from Multiple Devices

These Mobile Apps are Draining your Smartphone's Battery the Most

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp के स्टेटस में अब लिंक का दिखेगा प्रीव्यू, ऐसे आएगा काम

Realme Narzo 50 5G का नया कलर ऑप्शन हुआ लीक, लॉन्च से पहले पता चली स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Vodafone Idea (Vi) ने दिखाया 5G का दम! ट्रायल में पाई 5.92 Gbps की डाउनलोड स्पीड

PUBG Mobile ने बनाया नया रिकॉर्ड, कमाई ने पार किया 8 बिलियन डॉलर का आंकड़ा

Crypto Market Today (15 May 22): हफ्तों की गिरावट के बाद मार्केट ने ली चैन की सांस, इन कॉइन ने हासिल की बढ़िया बढ़त

Latest Videos

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review

Reviews

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 200 2022 – First Drive Review
Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it

Reviews

Sennheiser SPORT TWS Review: All you need to know about it
Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone

Hands On

Moto edge 30 launched in India at ₹27,999, Check out its unboxing and first look of the smartphone
Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

Reviews

Asus Vivobook 15 First Look and Quick Review, Check out the video to buy or not ?

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999