This state’s traffic police is using WhatsApp to remind people about their violations

WhatsApp is becoming widely accepted by Indian authorities. Many state governments and NGOs use the platform to connect with people on a grass-root level. The latest to join the bandwagon is Hyderabad Traffic Police. The traffic police department in Hyderabad has decided to use the popularity of the instant messaging application to deliver critical information to vehicle and driving license owners.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police has decided to inform motorists about violations committed while driving. They will also provide details about the penalties that will be demanded in order to clear out their dues. Prior to the WhatsApp route, the Hyderabad police used normal texts to deliver important information to vehicle owners.

According to a report by Telangana Today, access to the phone numbers and residential addresses has been provided by the transport department. Using this data, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will be sending violation details on the Meta-owned messaging application.

The report quoted a senior official saying, “Vehicle owners furnish residential address details and phone number while registering vehicles. Since we now have access to more details, we will forward the challan message to WhatsApp as well.”

The Traffic Police uses their control room to send all the challans via post and message. The police personnel update the e-challan details on the website of Hyderabad Traffic Police along with the violation and the penalties. Once the traffic police has updated the website, they send a message to the concerned user about the latest traffic violation and the penalty. They also send a postal challan to the user.

WhatsApp is the latest entrant in the mediums through which users can receive this critical information. The user will also get details about paying the challan online. If they don’t opt for that route, they can go to the Meeseva at the traffic compounding booth.

The senior official said, “Also, we are planning to inform through email, but there are some constraints because all vehicle owners don’t have email accounts.”

Despite expanding their mediums and methods to pay challans in the online world, there are some users who fail to get the required details at the right time. In order to get to such users, the Traffic Police department are also organizing special drives to collect pending challans from motorists. The police department also uses special discount offers in order to promote the payment of challans on time.