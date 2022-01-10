Microblogging platform Koo is coming forward with some WhatsApp-like features. The company is aiming to create new experiences in order to attract more users within the Indian community. Koo CEO, Aparameya Radhakishna revealed his plans for the coming months with two important features. Also Read - WhatsApp might introduce advanced search feature for business accounts: Report

Radhakrishna revealed that the Indian microblogging platform, which competes with Twitter, will launch a new WhatsApp group-like feature. The platform will also unveil a new Live Video feature, according to a report by The Economic Times. Furthermore, the platform is planning to set up an advisory board with former bureaucrats, journalists, and other personalities, in order to handle situations revolving around hate speech and freedom of speech.

Radhakrishna shared that in 2021 Koo witnessed more adoption from the Indian community. The platform currently has 5000 verified accounts of people of 'eminence'. These ranged from Bollywood personalities to politicians. While the app has managed to register a total of 20 million downloads so far, it plans to increase that number to 100 million downloads.

WhatsApp Group-like feature

Koo CEO explained that they are working on an open community experience that will be like WhatsApp groups. How it will be different is that there will be no requirement of known phone numbers to join this community-based group chat. Users will be able to talk within a community with a common interest.

Video Lives

Koo will also be working on a video live feature. The application is expected to initially launch this feature for important account holders. The user will be able to stream videos to specific rooms.

Launch timeline

The platform is expected to launch WhatsApp Group-like chats in the first quarter of this year. Whereas the live videos feature is expected to be available by April.