Indian government asks WhatsApp to roll back new privacy policy: Report
News

Indian government asks WhatsApp to roll back new privacy policy: Report

Apps

MeitY has asked WhatsApp to roll back its new Privacy Policy as it raises concerns regarding the implications for the autonomy of Indian citizens.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is yet to issue a response to the letter. (Image: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp recently revealed its new privacy policy, which its users will need to accept by May 15 or they might lose access to the app. There has been a huge public outcry against it with users privacy concerns. Now the Indian government has reportedly asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes, stating that the unilateral changes are not fair and acceptable. Also Read - WhatsApp for Android beta developing shortcut to search for stickers

According to a report by PTI, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has sent a strongly worded letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, stating that the proposed changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy Policy “raise grave concerns regarding the implications for the choice and autonomy of Indian citizens.” Also Read - WhatsApp Privacy Policy debacle: Only 18 percent users willing to continue using the app

MeitY has further asked the company to withdraw the changes and to “reconsider its approach to information privacy, freedom of choice and data security.” Also Read - WhatsApp vs Signal vs Telegram: The best messaging app for you?

According to the report, MeitY stated that India is the home to the largest user base of WhatsApp globally and is one the biggest markets for its services, due to which the privacy of Indian users should be respected and “any unilateral changes to the WhatsApp Terms of Service and Privacy would not be fair and acceptable.”

WhatsApp is yet to issue a response to the letter.

WhatsApp recently delayed the deadline for accepting the policy from February 8 to May 15. The company claimed that the delay has been introduced for it to clear up misinformation around privacy and security.

The company claims that it will not see the private messages of its users or listen to their calls as they will be end-to-end encrypted. It will only utilize data of people chatting with Business accounts, which will help them in serving targeted ads. It states that the new policy will legally bind a practice that has been widely in use since 2016.

Published Date: January 19, 2021 3:12 PM IST
  • Published Date: January 19, 2021 3:12 PM IST
  Updated Date: January 19, 2021 3:22 PM IST

