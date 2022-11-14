Now you can use VLC Media Player in India again

The Indian government has lifted its ban on the VLC Media Player nearly nine months after blocking the popular media player in the country. The news was first announced by New Delhi-based advocacy group, Internet Freedom Foundation, and then confirmed by VideoLAN, which is the developer for the VLC Media Player. Also Read - Asus reveals Android 13 rollout roadmap for its smartphones: Check details

The Internet Freedom Foundation provided legal support to VideoLAN in its quest to get the ban lifted in India.

In a subsequent tweet, IFF asked the users to contact the organisation along with the details of their Internet Service Provider if they are unable to access the VLC Media Player in India via videolan.org.

If you are unable to access https://t.co/ssjacu9U2j, write to us with the details of your ISP. (2/3) — Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) (@internetfreedom) November 14, 2022

About VLC Media Player being banned in India

It is worth noting that Internet Service Providers in India began blocking the VLC Media Player in India starting February this year. However, the news regarding the app being banned in the country came into light months after that in August this year. While the Indian government didn’t specify the reason as to what led to this ban in the first place at the time, reports suggested that the government had banned the app as it was being used by China-backed hacking group dubbed as Cicada for cyber-attacks in India.

However, the VLC Media Player developer, VideoLAN, had refuted those reports at the time saying that Cicada hackers used a modified version of the VLC Media Player for the purpose and not the one available on official Microsoft, Google and Apple Stores.

No they did not.

They made a modified version of VLC That they distributed. — VideoLAN (@videolan) August 14, 2022

Then last month VideoLAN filed a legal notice against India’s IT and Telecom ministries saying that the government did not notify the developer before banning its website and its platform and that it did not give the company a chance to explain the matter.Indian govt lifts ban on VLC Media Player: Check details

“VideoLAN’s URL from which users download the VLC Media Player (which is still open-source and ad-free!) appears to have been banned by the Department of Telecommunications (‘DoT’) in India since March 2021. This was done without any prior notice, or affording VideoLAN an opportunity of hearing, which is contrary to the 2009 Blocking Rules and the law laid down by the Supreme Court in Shreya Singhal v Union of India. IFF assisted in the drafting and dispatch of this legal notice,” the company wrote in its legal notice.

Now, nine months later, the government has finally lifted its ban on the media player. With this development, the VLC Media Player will be available for download via the official app stores of Apple, Google and Microsoft and via the company’s official website once again.