Indian app Koo introduces new Topics feature in 10 languages
News

Indian social media app Koo introduces new Topics feature in 10 languages

Apps

Topics aims to make it easier for users to pick and choose content as per their interest and preferences, instead of scrolling through the automated feed on the platform

Koo Logo

Koo App

Social media platform, Koo has rolled out an in-app feature ‘Topics’ across 10 languages. Koo claims that the Topics feature offers a personalised experience to multi-lingual users. Koo will be enabling enable this feature in 10 Indian languages – Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Punjabi and English. Also Read - Amid Twitter takeover, Koo announces plans to overtake the American company in India

Koo claims to have a diverse demographic of users. Using the new Topics feature, users view only the kind of content which is relevant to them. This provides the user with an experience more focused on their likes. Also Read - Koo makes changes to Android, iOS app, brings new search feature: Check details

Topics aims to make it easier for users to pick and choose content as per their interest and preferences, instead of scrolling through the automated feed on the platform. A user seeking news and information related to ‘health’ (for example) can click the ‘health’ section under the Topics tab to consume all relevant Koos pertaining to vaccination, lifestyle diseases, healthcare tips from medical experts, etc. Also Read - How to use Govt ID to get green tick verification on Koo app

Says Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo, “We are proud to be the first social media platform to launch topics across 10 Indian languages. This feature helps users find content they are interested in and helps many creators get discovered by relevant users. We have over 20 millions topic follows every month, showing the relevance of this feature to users. We achieve topic classification through complex machine learning models that have a very high level of precision. We are proud to have mastered such complexity in a short span of our existence. I foresee over 100 million topic follows every month by the end of this year.”

Harsh Singhal, Head of Machine Learning, Koo said, “Topics in multiple languages is a combination of many state-of-the-art Machine Learning and Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques. NLP technologies for Indian languages do not enjoy the extensive ecosystem that is available for English. Koo innovated in a variety of areas to implement Indian language NLP tasks to build Topics across Indian languages. The Machine Learning team at Koo trained LLMs (Large Language Models) and some of the most complex neural network architectures to extract important entities being discussed in a Koo. Koo probably has one of the widest variety of subjects being discussed everyday in India. Given this reality, achieving what we have is a huge deal for India. The exciting thing is that this is just the beginning for us!”

  • Published Date: August 25, 2022 12:45 AM IST
