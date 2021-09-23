Insta360 Studio update released: New UI, faster editing and more

Insta360 has released an extensive update for its Insta360 Studio desktop editing software. The update brings in a new user interface, with which the company claims will make the editing workflow easier and more intuitive. The update follows the extensive update to the Insta360 app, which was rolled out last month.

Insta360 Studio update: How to download

The Insta360 Studio update is currently available from the company’s official website. It is compatible with the Insta360 ONE R, ONE X2, GO 2 and ONE X, and has been made available for both Windows and Mac OS.

Insta360 Studio update: Features

The new update will make importing footage much easier. The company states that the app will automatically recognise the camera when connected, and will then prompt users to select individual files or import all files saved on the SD card at once. After the import is complete, all of the new files will appear in a sidebar on the left with three different preview options.

With the new update, editing camera footage also has become easier. One of the major changes is reframing 360 footage with keyframes with just a few clicks. The new video timeline shows a thumbnail preview when hovering over the timeline. It also includes buttons for tracking targets, adjusting the video speed and adding motion blur.

The new Project Management panel will allow users to edit and save different versions of the same raw files simultaneously. Undo and Redo short keys operations for Macs have also been introduced.

Lastly, the Export feature has also been advanced to make the workflow easier for users, who can now save their export settings as a preset. Users can also add exports to a cue, which will help them export all their videos together.