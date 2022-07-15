comscore Instagram now introduces new way for creators to monetise their content on the platform
News

Instagram adds new subscriber-exclusive Reels and posts for creators

Apps

Creators on Instagram can now enroll in the Subscribers Program where they will charge their followers on a monthly basis for exclusive Reels and posts.

Untitled design (62)

Instagram has now introduced a new Subscribers program to its platform, where it will charge users for exclusive content by creators. Instagram head Adam Mosseri took it to Twitter to make this announcement. Under this program, creators will have a choice to make their followers pay for their exclusive Reels and posts on the platform. The fee will be charged on a monthly basis. Also Read - How to hide like count on Instagram: Step-by-Step guide

Instagram Subscriber Program: Benefits, features

As per the blogpost by Meta, the Subscriber program will mainly offer three benefits: Subscriber Chat, Exclusive posts and Reel and Exclusive Tab on Profile. Also Read - How to send any emoji as Message Reaction on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Subscriber Chat

The monthly subscription will allow followers to connect directly with the creators on the platform. A creator can create a group of up to 30 followers (subscribers) to connect with them directly. As per the blogpost, “Subscriber chats, powered by Messenger, can be created directly from your inbox or story and end automatically after 24 hours, so you can maintain balance and decide when and how you engage with your subscribers.”

instagram, subscriber chat

Creators can also use the “Join Chat” sticker in their general or exclusive Stories so that they can join the group chat directly. They will see a “Subscribers” tab in the inbox that will help them organise their chats.

Exclusive Reels, posts

Creators will have some paywalled content including Reels, posts on the platform. This content will be visible to subscribers only and only they will be able to comment or like these posts. Notably, live sessions and Stories will still be available for all followers.

instagram, subscriber chat

Exclusive Tab 

Subscribers will see an exclusive tab of all things Subscription on the creator’s profile. This way they can easily get access to the exclusive content on the platform.

Notably, the price model of this Subscription program has not been announced yet. Meta has also clarified that it will not take its cut of creators’ Facebook and Instagram incomes through the end of this year.

  • Published Date: July 15, 2022 10:11 AM IST

