Instagram adds new tagging options to help creators get better visibility

Instagram has brought new tagging options that will now show added details about a person to help credit collaborators. These tags will display the roles of collaborators whose work isn't immediately visible on the platform.

Instagram acknowledging the many collaborators' work suggested the feature will be used to highlight behind-the-scenes creators who sometime get unnoticed.

"For many Black and underrepresented creators, crediting is an entryway to building a sustainable career as a creator, while combating cultural appropriation and ensuring the world knows who is driving culture," Instagram stated.

Users can tag contributors while uploading content by tagging accounts and clicking ‘show profile category’ to display their role. The enhanced tags will be useful for the unacknowleged creators who have taken it as the major platform to showcase their creativity.

On a related note, the Meta-owned company recently added a new feature that brings automatically generated captions to the videos on the platform. “It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities,” Mosseri stated in his tweet.

The feature will be useful while streaming content in a noisy ambience when captions can help better understand the content. Meanwhile, Instagram had shut down the IGTV app last month giving prior importance to Reels. “We believe this makes it easier for people to have all these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months,” the company cited.