comscore Instagram's much-requested chronological feed is finally here
News

Instagram brings back chronological feed with two new options: How to use it

Apps

Instagram has introduced two feed options -- Following and Favourites -- both of which give access to chronological feed to users.

Instagram

Image: Instagram

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri back in December last year had said that the photo and video sharing app form would bring back chronological feed to its platform sometime in 2022. Now, almost four months later, Instagram has kept good on promise by bringing back its much-requested chronological feed feature. Also Read - Mark Zuckerberg says NFTs are coming to Instagram

Mosseri in a blog post said that Instagram was introducing two new feed options called ‘Favourites’ and ‘Following’ that would enable users to see posts from specific accounts in a chronological manner. The first feed option is called ‘Following’ and it shows users posts from all the people that they follow. Also Read - How to set daily time limit on Instagram

The second feed option is called ‘Favourites’ and it shows users the latest posts from accounts that they choose, such as their best friends and their favourite creators. Users can add up to 50 accounts to their Favourites list. They can make changes to this list at any time. The Instagram boss said that people are not notified when they are added or removed to the Favourites list. He also said that posts from accounts on users’ favourites list will also show up higher in their home feed and that they will be highlighted using a star icon. Also Read - After Facebook, Twitter, Russia bans Instagram

Both the feed options, that is, Favourites and Following, will show users posts in chronological order, which means that Instagram users will see the latest posts from the people that they follow or the accounts that they choose on the top of their feed.

As far as availability is concerned, Instagram has started rolling out this feature to its Android and iOS-based apps and it should be available to users soon.

How to switch to chronological feed on Instagram

Switching to the chronological feed on Instagram is quite simple. However, you will first need to update the app in order to gain access to Instagram’s newly announced Favourites and Following feeds. Once you updated the app, here’s what you need to do:

Step 1: Open Instagram app and tap on the Instagram option on the top.

Step 2: A drop-down menu will appear on top.

Step 3: Tap on Following or Favourites feed options based on your preference and you’re done!

Published Date: March 24, 2022 9:49 AM IST
  • Published Date: March 24, 2022 9:49 AM IST

