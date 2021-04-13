Instagram brings Ramadan-themed stickers: Here's how to use them on Stories

Instagram has brought three new stickers as part of celebrating the holy occasion of Ramadan. These stickers that were added to the social media app will remain on the platform till May 11. The stickers can be used while posting content on Instagram stories. Also Read - Instagram Stories: How to add music to disappearing photos, videos

Tara Bedi, Public Policy and Community Outreach Manager, Instagram, Facebook India, shared details about the three Ramadan-themed stickers on her Instagram profile. The photo and video sharing social platform collaborated with Hala AlAbbasi, an illustrator from Bahrain, to create the three stickers for Ramadan. Also Read - TikTok most downloaded non-gaming app globally in March

“Hala hopes that her stickers will be used throughout Ramadan to mark moments of celebration, from greetings to special suhoors and iftars, all the way to celebrating Eid,” Bedi mentioned in her Instagram post. Also Read - Fake 'Clubhouse for PC' app ads appear on Facebook: Here's why they don't need your attention

The three stickers feature the moon, dates, and juice on a plate portraying the ‘Iftar’ ceremony, and a mosque in vibrant colours. The colourful illustrations represent the unique aspects of the holy occasion. Instagram has put the stickers under the ‘Featured’ sticker tray so that they can be easily accessed. Notably, the stickers will be visible via a multi-author story as well on the platform.

“We’re making it easier to join in on the virtual festivities of Ramadan through a multi-author story. Stories using our new stickers will be aggregated into MAS, shared at the front of the Stories tray,” Bedi shared in her post.

Instagram: How to use Ramadan stickers on Instagram stories

Step 1- To get started, open your Instagram account and tap on the Add stories icon at the top left corner

Step 2- Click a photo or shoot a video that you wish to put on your Insta story

Step 3- Once done, tap on the sticker icon at the top bar

Step 4- The following page will pop GIF, Music, Location, etc tile; under Featured you will find the three Ramadan-themed stickers

Step 5- Pick the one you will like and then post your story

To recall, Facebook just recently announced that it is adding a bunch of features to help celebrate the Ramadan festival during this pandemic crisis. The social media company mentioned that UK-based director Basma Khalifa will host a video series on its platform to celebrate today’s changemakers and small businesses in the Muslim community. Facebook back then announced that will Ramadan-themed stickers to Facebook, Instagram, and on WhatsApp as well.