A recent post is making rounds on the internet suggesting that Instagram can reveal the exact location of a user. The post adds that the "precise location" toggle in-app location settings on iOS and Android devices can share someone's exact location with others on the platform.

To this, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has rebuked the claims clarifying "Location Services is a device setting on your phone, not a new feature from Instagram, and it powers things like location tags. We don't share your location with other people."

Wanted to share this 🧵 for clarity. Location Services is a device setting on your phone, not a new feature from Instagram, and it powers things like location tags. We don't share your location with other people. https://t.co/6R6XMOCppj — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) August 25, 2022

The viral posts also revealed that even if users post a general location of a city, others can still see the precise location of that user via the pin location on the map.

As per the official tweet by Instagram, the company does not share users’ locations with anyone, but uses their precise location for features like location tags and maps. It further added that the users have a choice to not share their location. They can change the Location Services via device settings and tag their locations on Instagram posts only if they want.

People can manage Location Services via their device settings, and tag locations on their posts if they want to share that information. — Instagram Comms (@InstagramComms) August 25, 2022

Notably, apps like Swiggy, Uber and more delivery apps require the precise location of a user. Both iOS and Android users can disable location from phone settings if they do not want to share their exact location.

Recently, Instagram announced that it will make some changes in its settings to make the platform safer for early teenagers.