Instagram clarifies that it does not share users location with followers, as claimed in viral posts

The viral posts about Instagram also revealed that even if users post a general location of a city, others can still see the precise location of that user via the pin location on the map.

A recent post is making rounds on the internet suggesting that Instagram can reveal the exact location of a user. The post adds that the “precise location” toggle in-app location settings on iOS and Android devices can share someone’s exact location with others on the platform. Also Read - Apple collects least amount of user data while Google tops the list

To this, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri has rebuked the claims clarifying “Location Services is a device setting on your phone, not a new feature from Instagram, and it powers things like location tags. We don’t share your location with other people.” Also Read - Instagram to restrict sensitive content for new teen users by default

As per the official tweet by Instagram, the company does not share users’ locations with anyone, but uses their precise location for features like location tags and maps. It further added that the users have a choice to not share their location. They can change the Location Services via device settings and tag their locations on Instagram posts only if they want.

Notably, apps like Swiggy, Uber and more delivery apps require the precise location of a user. Both iOS and Android users can disable location from phone settings if they do not want to share their exact location.

Recently, Instagram announced that it will make some changes in its settings to make the platform safer for early teenagers.

  • Published Date: August 29, 2022 10:49 AM IST
